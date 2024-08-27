England announce squads for T20I, ODI series against Ireland

Former England player Jon Lewis will act as head coach for the Ireland series, supported by Courtney Winfield-Hill and Chris Liddle. This series will also mark the return of Mady Villiers who last made her international appearance in 2021

England Women's team will clash with Ireland for three ODIs and two T20Is which will kickstar on September 7.

Kate Cross has been handed over the captaincy of England's team for thr Ireland series. Heather Knight along with other senior players are rested for the series.

The break given to senior players will provide opportunities for youngsters. Hannah Baker, Georgia Davis, Charis Pavely, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Georgia Adams and Seren Smale are all in line to make their senior international debuts.

Speaking after the squads were announced, Director of England Women's Cricket Jonathan Finch said as quoted by ICC, "Following a busy period we are looking forward to finishing off our summer with the tour to Ireland."

"The squad has an exciting mix of experienced international players, those that are returning to a squad having played previously and those yet to take their first steps on the international stage. This is a strong squad made up of many players that have grown from being part of a strengthening domestic game," Finch added.

"Ireland Women are coming off the back of a significant series win against Sri Lanka and this, mixed with playing away from home, will pose a significant challenge. It's always a special moment to see players make their debut and seven could do so on this tour," the director concluded.

England Squads:

ODI squad: Kate Cross (captain), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

T20I squad: Kate Cross (captain), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Mahika Gaur, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Paige Scholfield, Seren Smale, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

(With ANI Inputs)