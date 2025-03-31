Breaking News
Jamshedpur beat Northeast Utd 2-0

Jamshedpur beat Northeast Utd 2-0

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Shillong
Agencies |

Stephen Eze scored in the 29th minute before Javi Hernandez doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game soon after Mobashir Rahman was sent off

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Ten-man Jamshedpur FC will face Mohun Bagan SG in the semi-final after defeating Northeast United 2-0 in the ISL Playoff.


Also Read: Gulveer eclipses his 10,000m national record at US meet


Stephen Eze scored in the 29th minute before Javi Hernandez doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game soon after Mobashir Rahman was sent off.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

