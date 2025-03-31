Jamshedpur beat Northeast Utd 2-0

Stephen Eze scored in the 29th minute before Javi Hernandez doubled the lead in the dying minutes of the game soon after Mobashir Rahman was sent off

Ten-man Jamshedpur FC will face Mohun Bagan SG in the semi-final after defeating Northeast United 2-0 in the ISL Playoff.

