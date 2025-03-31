The previous record held by the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist runner was 27:14.88 set in Hachioji, Japan in November last year

Gulveer Singh. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Gulveer eclipses his 10,000m national record at US meet x 00:00

India’s long-distance runner Gulveer Singh improved on his national record in the 10,000m race in The Ten Track Festival — an event on the World Athletics Continental Tour — by clocking 27:00.22 minutes to finish sixth in San Juan Capistrano, California.

The previous record held by the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist runner was 27:14.88 set in Hachioji, Japan in November last year.

The 26-year-old Army man, winner of the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, had re-set the national record twice last year.

He timed 27:41.81 minutes at San Juan Capistrano in California in March before improving it in Japan. “Gulveer Singh clocks 27:00.22 to improve his national 10,000m record. He finished sixth at The Ten competition in USA on Saturday,” said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in a social media post.

