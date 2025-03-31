Breaking News
Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Gulveer eclipses his 10,000m national record at US meet

Gulveer Singh. Pic/AFP

India’s long-distance runner Gulveer Singh improved on his national record in the 10,000m race in The Ten Track Festival — an event on the World Athletics Continental Tour — by clocking 27:00.22 minutes to finish sixth in San Juan Capistrano, California.


The previous record held by the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist runner was 27:14.88 set in Hachioji, Japan in November last year.


The 26-year-old Army man, winner of the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, had re-set the national record twice last year. 

He timed 27:41.81 minutes at San Juan Capistrano in California in March before improving it in Japan. “Gulveer Singh clocks 27:00.22 to improve his national 10,000m record. He finished sixth at The Ten competition in USA on Saturday,” said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in a social media post.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

