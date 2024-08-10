Headstart the festive season with these Raksha Bandhan treats from handpicked brands

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Raksha Bandhan 2024: Kick off festive season with handpicked treats across Mumbai x 00:00

Big little bites

ADVERTISEMENT

From bite-sized cake cubes to cake tubs, lemon cookies, bento cakes, and dessert grazing boards, Arshia Agarwal of Pertue has many products with egg-free options to make a cute hamper. We recommend you go for Pertue Dunkers, where your favourite cakes are layered in perfect portions and ready for you to dive into.

>>>

Pertue

Price: Curated hampers starting at Rs 1,000

To order: @arshiaagarwal on Instagram

Burnish delight

Ayesha Mehta makes freshly baked goodies and right now, her Raksha Bandhan burn away cakes are selling like, well, hot cakes. Get a custom message on top and a photo inside. They also host baking parties.

>>>

Flour Power

Price: Rs 2,500

To order: 8928834226

Gooey goodness

Founded during the lockdown to bring NYC’s giant chocolate chip cookies to Mumbai, Crumbly Cookie Company bakes large egg-free cookies every day and offers gluten-free options. Choose from signature chocolate walnut, queen pistachio, blondie rocher and double chocolate chip flavours.

>>>

Crumbly Cookie Company

Price: Rs 1,000 onwards

To order: 9757034099

What the fudge!

Started by the 76-year-old Sarla Nagpal, with her passion for producing delectable treats using natural and healthiest options, O Fudge has customisable hampers catered to individual dietary requirements. Her star products include gooey walnut fudge, roasted almond date fudge, savoury crackers, and vegan choco almond bars.

>>>

O!Fudge

Price: Rs 450 onwards

To order: 9821021303

Spoil your siblings

For all the hangry siblings, Roti Mania by Darshana Ved, has the perfect (healthy) fix for Raksha Bandhan. You can order for puran polis, chivdas, bhakarwadis, makhanas, dhoklas, handvas, ghugras and more.

>>>

Roti Mania

Price: Rs 120 onwards

To order: 7977921174

Drooling over decadence

Chef Shanaya Dastur’s patisserie has French-inspired desserts for the festive season. Go for Equinoxe, a rich chocolate mousse with fresh orange marmalade, vanilla creme brulé centre and hazelnut biscuit, or add the eclair fefe, coco ana, Gât’Oh concorde, basque cheesecake, madeleines, lemon meringue tart, tiramisu and Korean garlic bread to make a lipsmacking hamper.

>>>

Gat’Oh

Price: Rs 120 onwards

To order: 8657520055

Bond of memories

Chef Amal Farooque’s SugarOverDose is doing ‘Tubby Desserts and Bento Cakes’ this year for the festive season. The nostalgia-induced menu has traditional flavours like pineapple and praline, chocolate basque, Ferrero Rocher, mangoes and cream and more to make it memorable for siblings who can bond over memories.

>>>

SugarOverDose

Price: Rs 550 onwards

To order: 9136688679

Keeping it classy

Appetize reinvents traditional recipes and handcrafts them into nourishing gourmet indulgences. Made by an all-women team, there are crunchy snacks made from pistachios and roses, mouth freshers and palate cleansers reimagined in sachets for on-the-go, candied pecans, and acacia crunch, and spiced nuts to pair with drinks.

>>>

Appetize

Price: Rs 800 onwards

To order: @appetizebyeatwelledibles