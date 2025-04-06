Overwhelmed with the loss of a dear friend, Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan met each other and exchanged hugs before they left the cremation ground

Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan. Pic/Viral Bhayani

Listen to this article Watch! Amitabh Bachchan & Salim Khan share warm hug at Manoj Kumar’s funeral x 00:00

Yesterday, April 5, was a tough day for the entire cinema world. After the demise of the legendary actor Manoj Kumar, the funeral was held on April 5, and several Bollywood personalities reached to pay their last respects. Among many were Amitabh Bachchan and Salim Khan, who crossed paths at the funeral. Overwhelmed with the loss of a dear friend, the two veterans of the industry met each other and exchanged hugs before they left the cremation ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan reached to pay his last respects with his son Abhishek Bachchan, while Salim Khan was accompanied by Arbaaz Khan. After the rituals, while exiting the cremation ground, Big B spotted Salim Khan, who was also leaving the place after paying his last respects to the legendary Manoj Kumar. After spotting Salim Khan, Big B walked towards him, held his head as they spoke for a few seconds, and later the two greeted each other with warm hugs before making their way towards their cars.

Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan go way back. It was Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, who—through their massy and classic screenwriting style—helped Amitabh Bachchan earn the title of the ‘Angry Young Man’ of Bollywood.

About Manoj Kumar's demise

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, a stalwart of Indian cinema, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87. The actor, affectionately known as "Bharat Kumar" for his portrayal of patriotic roles in numerous films, breathed his last at 4:03 a.m. at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

According to medical reports, the cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction—a severe heart attack.

The reports also confirmed that Kumar had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis in the past few months, which contributed to his declining health.

He was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025, after his condition worsened.

About Manoj Kumar

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar made his mark in Hindi cinema starting in the late 1950s. However, it was during the 1960s and 1970s that he rose to prominence as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.

His portrayal of patriotic characters in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed earned him the nickname "Bharat Kumar" and established him as a national icon.