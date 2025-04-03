Zeenat Aman took to her social media and revisited the shooting of the iconic track Samundar Mein Naha Ke with Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote about shooting in a “titillating" white outfit

In Pic: Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman's Instagram is a treasure trove of iconic throwback stories, and today was one of those days when the veteran actress treated us all to another nostalgia trip. The actress took to her social media and revisited the shooting of the iconic track Samundar Mein Naha Ke with Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote about shooting in a “titillating" white outfit, with Big B “prancing" around her.

The actress started her post on a rather funny note, calling the scene of her romancing Mr. Bachchan "quite sizzling," and wrote, "Uff... I’ll be candid. This is a bit of a gratuitous post brought on by the summer. It’s just so damn hot! The weather, I mean. Though I won’t be too coy to say that Mr. Bachchan and I romancing to those salty lyrics are quite sizzling too."

‘Ramesh Behl’s Pukar was a blast’

"Director-producer Ramesh Behl’s Pukar was a blast to shoot. Its anti-colonial underpinning, excellent cast, and catchy songs were what drew me to the script. Now, Goa in the early 80s was quiet, idyllic, and unpeopled. So Samundar Mein Naha Ke was shot on an empty beach, and it was an easy-breezy affair. For me, at least! I didn’t have any lip-syncing to do, nor much choreography to learn," she said while taking a trip down memory lane to the 80s.

While continuing, she talked about how she got an advisory before the shoot commenced and wrote, "The brief was as basic as they come – look pretty! So there I was in a titillating white outfit, with a bit of midriff on display, rolling around in the surf, while Mr. Bachchan pranced around me like an ardent bird-of-paradise."

‘My otherwise seamless performance was hindered’

"My otherwise seamless performance was hindered by one small fact – I can’t swim! I had to swallow a fair amount of nerves (and seawater) for those shots of me writhing in the swash! Despite taking a few tumbles in the waves and being left with sand in uncomfortable places, I thought I did a convincing job of being a jal pari," she continued.

While revealing a trivia about how this was Amitabh Bachchan’s first shoot after surviving the fatal Coolie set injury, she concluded, "P.S: Here’s another tidbit for you. This was Mr. Bachchan’s first shoot after the life-threatening accident he suffered on the sets of Coolie in 1982. Bachchan mania was well-established in the country by then, and the nation practically held its breath till he was in the clear. So, as you can imagine, the atmosphere on set was particularly buoyant during the making of this film."