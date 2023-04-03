Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Dummy candidate held with electronic devices during Maharashtra police recruitment drive

Dummy candidate held with electronic devices during Maharashtra police recruitment drive

Updated on: 03 April,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Efforts are on to nab the original candidate who got the accused to appear for the written exam in the recruitment process, Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde said

Dummy candidate held with electronic devices during Maharashtra police recruitment drive

Representative Image


A man who allegedly appeared as a dummy candidate with several electronic devices to aid in cheating in the ongoing Maharashtra police recruitment drive was arrested in Thane on Sunday, an official said.


Efforts are on to nab the original candidate who got the accused to appear for the written exam in the recruitment process, Zone 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde said.



Also Read: Maha: Two held with cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Thane


"A candidate aroused suspicion and a check found he had concealed a smartwatch and a bluetooth device in his knee cap. He also had tiny in-ear headphones. These have been seized. He is from Aurangabad and the original candidate is from Beed," the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane maharashtra news aurangabad mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK