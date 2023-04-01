Maha: Two held with cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Thane

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused from Indira Nagar area of the city on Friday evening, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said

A Nigerian national and a local man were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused from Indira Nagar area of the city on Friday evening, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police seized 115 gm of cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh from the Nigerian national and the auto rickshaw belonging to the other accused, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo at the Srinagar police station of Wagle Estate division, the official said.

