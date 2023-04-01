Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: Man who ‘molested’ woman at Bandra pub nabbed in Jaipur
Mumbai: Not taking medicines? Expect a call from BMC’s war room
Mumbai: In pre-bid meeting, Bandra residents raise objections
Mumbai: Show-cause notice gives doctor 24 hours to reply
Grant Road murder case: The man who was stabbed thrice and lived to tell the tale
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maha Two held with cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Thane

Maha: Two held with cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Thane

Updated on: 01 April,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused from Indira Nagar area of the city on Friday evening, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said

Maha: Two held with cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Thane

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A Nigerian national and a local man were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.


Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused from Indira Nagar area of the city on Friday evening, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.



The police seized 115 gm of cocaine worth Rs 46 lakh from the Nigerian national and the auto rickshaw belonging to the other accused, he said.


Also read: Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as Dubai-bound plane suffers birdhit

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo at the Srinagar police station of Wagle Estate division, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
thane Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra nigeria thane crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK