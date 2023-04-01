Breaking News
Full emergency declared at Delhi airport as Dubai-bound plane suffers birdhit

Updated on: 01 April,2023 02:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Representative image. Pic/Istock


A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.


Also read: Ground staff arrested for gadget theft from Delhi-Mumbai flight


FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft.

More details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

