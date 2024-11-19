Kirit Somaiya's remarks followed a special court's decision to reject the bail plea of Sujit Patkar, who is implicated in the alleged Rs 34 crore scam involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya criticises Shiv Sena (UBT) over COVID centre scam in Mumbai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya a day before Maharashtra Assembly election, publicly condemned the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in relation to a COVID centre scam in Mumbai, reported the ANI.

Somaiya's remarks followed a special court's decision to reject the bail plea of Sujit Patkar, who is implicated in the alleged Rs 34 crore scam involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In his post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Somaiya highlighted the ongoing legal troubles faced by Shiv Sena members, stating, "Uddhav Thackeray Sena ki COVID ki Kamai. Court rejected Sanjay Raut's partner Sujit Patkar's bail in Rs 34 crore COVID centre scam of BMC. He was arrested by ED on July 19, 2023."

The scam allegedly revolves around fraudulent activities related to a COVID-19 jumbo centre in Worli, for which Lifeline Hospital Management Services received a contract.

According to ED investigations, Patkar is considered the kingpin of the operation, which involved laundering approximately Rs 22 crore through shell companies.

The ED's investigations began with extensive raids in June 2023 at 15 locations across Mumbai. During these raids, officials seized substantial sums of cash and various documents.

ED also carried out raids at the homes of IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and Suraj Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), stated ANI.

During the raid, ED had seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash, documents of 50 immovable properties located at various places in Maharashtra with a market value exceeding Rs 150 crore, fixed deposits and investments worth approximately Rs 15 crore and jewellery valued at Rs 2.46 crore was recovered.

Additionally, the ED recovered several mobile phones, laptops, and incriminating documents. Notably, it was revealed that one company was supplying body bags for deceased COVID-19 patients to another company for Rs 2000. raising further questions about the legitimacy of the contracts awarded during the pandemic.

That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then BMC mayor, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, November 20 and vote count scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)