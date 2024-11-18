Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key dos and don’ts for a smooth voting experience

Updated on: 19 November,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A hoarding placed above a restaurant at Marine Drive minces no words on what is expected of Mumbai's voters.

Dos and Don’ts for voters 


No mobile phones: Mobile phones are strictly prohibited within polling stations. 


Report malpractices: Use the cVIGIL app to lodge complaints about code violations.  


Check VVPAT slips: Verify your vote on the VVPAT slip after pressing the button on the EVM. 

Locate your polling station: Visit [https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation](https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation), enter your EPIC number and Captcha, and click “Search.” 

Search your voter details: Use the Voter Helpline App under “Find your name in electoral roll” to locate polling station details.  

Avoid the heat: To beat high afternoon temperatures, vote in the morning. 

Stay prepared: Carry caps and goggles; water bottles are available at polling stations. 

No photography/videography: Capturing images or videos inside polling centres is strictly prohibited. 

Comfortable waiting: Waiting areas with fans are arranged, and voters will be given tokens. 

Priority voting: Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women will receive priority.  

Key statistics for 2024 Elections 

Total voters 1,02,29,706  
Male 54,67,361
Female 47,61,263
Third gender 1,082
Disabled voters 23,927
Voters above 85 years 1,46,851 
Service voters: 1,475
Overseas voters 2,288 

Polling centres 2,085 
(76 critical; 38 managed by women, 8 by disabled staff) 

Voting percentage in previous Assembly elections

12 accepted identity proofs for voting 

1. Voter ID card 
2. Passport 
3. Driving licence 
4. Service ID card (government/public sector) 
5. Passbook with photograph (bank/post office) 
6. PAN card 
7. NPR smart card 
8. MGNREGA ID card 
9. Labour health insurance smart card 
10. Pension document 
11. Disability ID card 
12. Aadhaar card 

Candidates 420

6,272
Home voting (above 85 years)

BJP
1,41,99,375

Shiv Sena
90,49,789

NCP 
92, 16,919

Congress
87,52,199 

Minimum assured facilities at booths 

l Drinking water, toilets, waiting areas, seating arrangements. 
l Ramps, wheelchairs, and volunteers for disabled voters. 
l Shelters, fans, medical kits, and proper lighting. 
l Free transportation for persons with disabilities 
l 70 vehicles in Mumbai City District (671 locations). 
l 927 vehicles in Mumbai Suburban District (613 locations). 

A man posing for a picture after voting during the LS poll.

Prohibited Items & Actions at Polling Stations  

Mobile phones or similar devices within 100 metres of polling stations.
Weapons as per Section 13(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Seized during election period 

Cash: Rs 45.6 cr.
Liquor: 42,185 litres (R1.23cr.)
Drugs: 224.43 kg (R48.96cr.) 
Precious metals: Rs 245.64cr.
Freebies: Rs 5.82 cr.

Ensure your voice is heard—vote responsibly! 

