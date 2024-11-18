Search your voter details: Use the Voter Helpline App under “Find your name in electoral roll” to locate polling station details. To beat high afternoon temperatures, vote in the morning.

A hoarding placed above a restaurant at Marine Drive minces no words on what is expected of Mumbai’s voters. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Key dos and don'ts for a smooth voting experience

Dos and Don’ts for voters

No mobile phones: Mobile phones are strictly prohibited within polling stations.

Report malpractices: Use the cVIGIL app to lodge complaints about code violations.

Check VVPAT slips: Verify your vote on the VVPAT slip after pressing the button on the EVM.

Locate your polling station: Visit [https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation](https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/pollingstation), enter your EPIC number and Captcha, and click “Search.”

Search your voter details: Use the Voter Helpline App under “Find your name in electoral roll” to locate polling station details.

Avoid the heat: To beat high afternoon temperatures, vote in the morning.

Stay prepared: Carry caps and goggles; water bottles are available at polling stations.

No photography/videography: Capturing images or videos inside polling centres is strictly prohibited.

Comfortable waiting: Waiting areas with fans are arranged, and voters will be given tokens.

Priority voting: Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women will receive priority.

Home voting being carried out in the Mahim constituency on November 11. Pic/Ashish Raje

Key statistics for 2024 Elections

Total voters 1,02,29,706

Male 54,67,361

Female 47,61,263

Third gender 1,082

Disabled voters 23,927

Voters above 85 years 1,46,851

Service voters: 1,475

Overseas voters 2,288

Polling centres 2,085

(76 critical; 38 managed by women, 8 by disabled staff)

12 accepted identity proofs for voting

1. Voter ID card

2. Passport

3. Driving licence

4. Service ID card (government/public sector)

5. Passbook with photograph (bank/post office)

6. PAN card

7. NPR smart card

8. MGNREGA ID card

9. Labour health insurance smart card

10. Pension document

11. Disability ID card

12. Aadhaar card

Candidates 420

6,272

Home voting (above 85 years)

Partywise vote share across the state

BJP

1,41,99,375

Shiv Sena

90,49,789

NCP

92, 16,919

Congress

87,52,199

Minimum assured facilities at booths

l Drinking water, toilets, waiting areas, seating arrangements.

l Ramps, wheelchairs, and volunteers for disabled voters.

l Shelters, fans, medical kits, and proper lighting.

l Free transportation for persons with disabilities

l 70 vehicles in Mumbai City District (671 locations).

l 927 vehicles in Mumbai Suburban District (613 locations).

A man posing for a picture after voting during the LS poll. File pic

Prohibited Items & Actions at Polling Stations

Mobile phones or similar devices within 100 metres of polling stations.

Weapons as per Section 13(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Seized during election period

Cash: Rs 45.6 cr.

Liquor: 42,185 litres (R1.23cr.)

Drugs: 224.43 kg (R48.96cr.)

Precious metals: Rs 245.64cr.

Freebies: Rs 5.82 cr.

Ensure your voice is heard—vote responsibly!