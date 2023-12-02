Mumbai Police recovers 80 missing mobile phones, return them to their owners

Mumbai Police have traced around 80 mobile phones worth Rs 11.80 lakh in different states and returned them to their owners in the city

Mumbai Police have traced around 80 mobile phones worth Rs 11.80 lakh in different states and returned them to their owners in the city, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

These mobile phones were misplaced between 2022 and November this year, an Andheri police station official said.

"These mobile phones were traced to different cities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Karnataka in the last few months. After verifying the missing complaints, owners of these phones were contacted and the phones were handed over to them on Saturday," the official added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recently conducted a special 'All Out Operation' in the city and nabbed as many as eight wanted accused, the police said on Saturday.

During the operation, a significant combing effort was carried out, resulting in the examination of 1995 individuals with prior criminal records. Of these, 281 individuals were found to be involved in various crimes, leading to preventive actions being taken against them, the police said.

Action was taken against 87 people against whom non-bailable warrants were issued, the police said.

Additionally, a thorough investigation under the NDPS Act cases was also undertaken, resulting in as many as six drugs cases.

A dedicated focus on addressing illegal possession of weapons led to preventive actions in 30 cases. Prohibited activities were also targeted, resulting in raids at 22 spots in city and the action was taken against 43 suspects.

The operation also focused on maintaining public safety. The police also inspected establishments, including hotels, lodges, and musafirkhanas, in order to prevent illegal residents.

The operation also extended to addressing public disturbances, as 119 individuals suspected of violating Sections 120 and 122 of the Maharashtra Police Act were identified and dealt with accordingly. In addition, action was also taken against 281 illegal hawkers in the city.

Mumbai Police also conducted nakabandis at 108 spots in the city, a staggering 7738 two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles were inspected during organised nakabandis. Moreover, 60 motorists were penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act for drink and drive, the police said on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)

