As many as 45 people were arrested for allegedly taking part in a gambling session after a raid was conducted at a building in Khar area of Mumbai

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Gambling den in Khar building busted by police, 45 including 12 women held x 00:00

As many as 45 people were arrested for allegedly taking part in a gambling session after a raid was conducted at an upmarket residential building in Khar area of Mumbai, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

According to the police, a raid was conducted by the Mumbai Crime Branch unit 9 in the early hours of Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said that the residents of Om Palace building located on Ambedkar Road in Khar area of Mumbai had complained to the Mumbai Crime Branch about gambling activities, which was causing problems to those staying in the complex, according to the PTI.

The raid led to the arrest of four persons running the gambling den, three jockeys and 38 customers, including 12 women, he said, as per the PTI.

"We have seized Rs 34 lakh cash, plastic coins worth Rs 1 crore used to lay bets and other items. The arrested persons have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act," the official said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recently conducted a special 'All Out Operation' in the city and nabbed as many as eight wanted accused, the police said on Saturday.

The police said, Mumbai Police conducted the operation on the intervening night of December 1 and 2. The operation involved a coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies across the city. Key police officials, including Additional Commissioners of Police, Deputy Police Commissioners, Divisional Assistant Commissioners, and Senior Police Inspectors, were involved in this massive endeavor to maintain law and order.

According to the police, Mumbai Police's special 'All Out Operation' was undertaken in the city under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar and Special Mumbai Police Commissioner, Deven Bharti and Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

All the regions of the police, zones under Mumbai Police jurisdiction and the traffic police were part of the operation in which several offenders were nabbed, the police said.

During the operation, a significant combing effort was carried out, resulting in the examination of 1995 individuals with prior criminal records. Of these, 281 individuals were found to be involved in various crimes, leading to preventive actions being taken against them, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!