Two women were arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: Two women held with drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh x 00:00

Two women were arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 3.66 lakh in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, they were held in a raid on a slum colony after a tip off was received about drug peddling, the APMC police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Manju Bibi Farooque Shaikh (30) and the Rashida Akbar Sheikh (37) were arrested, their accomplice Akbar Usman Sheikh (45) managed to flee, he said.

The police seized 30.58 grams of methaqualone worth Rs 3.66 lakh from the two women, the official said, as per the PTI.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the racket is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the police in Navi Mumbai arrested two persons after seizing mephedrone, a banned drug, worth Rs 10.90 lakh from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted the two persons on Tuesday evening at Pendhar Phata on Kalamboli-Mumbra road in Taloja area when they were travelling on a scooter, the PTI reported.

During checking, the police recovered 107 gm of mephedrone from the duo, aged 28 and 36, the official from Taloja police station said, adding their scooter was also seized.

They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

On November 28, two persons were arrested for alleged possession of 65.25 gm of methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh in Navi Mumbai, the police had said, news agency PTI had earlier reported.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at Ekta Nagar slum colony in Vashi on Monday afternoon and seized the contraband, an official from the APMC police station said, reported PTI.

The accused, Dileep Rathod (33) and Tahir Ali (26), have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, reported PTI.

The police are probing from where the banned substance was sourced and to whom the accused were planning to sell it, the official said, reported PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!