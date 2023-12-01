Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:35 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused allegedly cheated people by luring them to perform tasks online and promising them good returns

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons hailing from Rajasthan for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and duping people of lakhs, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.


The accused allegedly cheated people by luring them to perform tasks online and promising them good returns, Assistant Commissioner of Police (EOW and Cyber) Dr Vishal Nehul said, reported PTI.


The police raided a shop in a mall in Nerul on November 27, and arrested the accused Ranvirsingh Narpatsingh Kanawat (28), Amarjit Prakash Yadav (21), and Jitendra Puranchand Madaiya (21), all hailing from Rajasthan, he said, reported PTI.


The trio were arrested based on a complaint from one of the victims who was allegedly duped of Rs 32.63 lakh in two months, the official said, reported PTI.

During the raid, the police seized 12 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, 13 debit cards, eight chequebooks, and 14 rubber stamps of different companies, among other items, said senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of Cyber police station, reported PTI.

The accused rented shops in newly set up malls, obtained Udyam registration in the name of bogus companies, and opened bank accounts, he said, reported PTI.

A probe has revealed that the accused were involved in four such offences in Nashik, Dombivili, Nagpur, and in the state of Haryana, the official said, reported PTI.

The police have taken immediate measures to freeze the bank accounts, and Rs 84.95 lakh in different banks have been frozen, he said, adding that the gang was involved in 56 cyber frauds across India, including nine in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, with timely action, the Mumbai police managed to recover Rs 79 lakh of cyber crime victims who promptly contacted their helpline number 1930 after being duped, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The amount was recovered in a single day on November 28, when these victims contacted the cyber crime cell of the police after being cheated that day, he said, reported PTI.

Cyber crime personnel moved quickly after the victims shared details of the online fraud against them on the helpline number. They blocked the amount, pegged at Rs 79 lakh, transferred in fraudsters' bank accounts and later retrieved it, said the official, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

