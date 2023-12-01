Breaking News
Navi Mumbai cops book man for swindling 11 car owners of Rs 62 lakh

Updated on: 01 December,2023 01:42 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against the owner of a company for allegedly defrauding 11 car owners and amassing nearly Rs 62 lakh

Navi Mumbai cops book man for swindling 11 car owners of Rs 62 lakh

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai cops book man for swindling 11 car owners of Rs 62 lakh
The Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against the owner of a company for allegedly defrauding 11 car owners and amassing nearly Rs 62 lakh, an official told PTI. According to the report, the accused took possession of their vehicles under the guise of offering "attractive" monthly rent.


Satyaprakash Varma, who purportedly runs a financial services company, is accused of defrauding car owners from April to August of this year, according to the official, stated PTI report. Varma allegedly did not only fail to make the promised rent payments of Rs 10.97 lakh, but also kept cars worth Rs 51 lakh that belonged to their respective owners, the report added. 


Reportedly, in response to complaints from car owners, Rabale MIDC police filed a cheating case against Varma on Thursday. According to the official, no arrests have been made in the case as of yet.


Meanwhile, in other fraudulent scheme, a woman from Navi Mumbai lost Rs 10 lakh, According to a report in PTI, a 29-year-old woman from the city fell victim to a fraudulent scheme and lost nearly Rs 10 lakh through a deceptive "task" scam. According to the report, the woman, from the Kamothe area, told police in her complaint that she was contacted by two people in August via phone and the messaging app Telegram. These people invited her to take part in various "online tasks".

The woman, reportedly, participated eagerly after being assured of earning a substantial sum by completing what were described as simple tasks online. According to the woman's account, she ended up losing Rs 9.85 lakh to these individuals, who constantly found pretexts to extract money from her while guaranteeing the pending payments, the report added. 

The report added that the woman decided to approach the police on Thursday after the promised payments failed to materialise for an extended period of time, according to the station house officer of Kamothe police station.

According to the officer, the police have opened a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, and the investigation is still ongoing, the report added. 

 

navi mumbai thane thane crime Crime News maharashtra

