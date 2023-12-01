A 29-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai fell prey to a fraudulent scheme and lost nearly Rs 10 lakh through a deceptive 'task' scam

Representative Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai woman falls victim to 'task' scam, loses nearly Rs 10 lakh x 00:00

A 29-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai fell prey to a fraudulent scheme and lost nearly Rs 10 lakh through a deceptive 'task' scam, police officials told PTI on Friday. The woman, according to the report, hailing from Kamothe area told the cops that she was contacted by two persons through phone and the messaging app Telegram in August this year. She said that these individuals offered her participation in various "online tasks".

According to the report in PTI, the woman was given assurance through monetary rewards earned through the completion of simple tasks online. Following that, she willingly participated. However, she ended up losing Rs 9.85 lakh to these individuals, who continually found pretexts to extract money from her, all the while guaranteeing the pending payments, according to the woman's account.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the promised payments failed to materialise for an extended period of time, the woman decided to approach the police on Thursday, according to the station house officer of Kamothe police station.

The police have opened a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, according to the officer, who also confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

Navi Mumbai police have filed a case against a man for allegedly siphoning off Rs 62 lakhs from 11 car owners under fraudulent pretext. The accused had taken possession of the complainants' cars under the guise of offering "attractive" monthly rent.

The accused, who purportedly runs a financial services company, is accused of defrauding car owners from April to August of this year, according to the official. He allegedly not only failed to make the promised rent payments of Rs 10.97 lakh, but also retained cars worth Rs 51 lakh belonging to their respective owners.

Rabale MIDC police have filed a cheating case against the accused on Thursday based on the complaints of car owners and the officials told that no arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, the cops in Navi Mumbai also have booked a doctor and his mother for cruelty against his wife. His wife, who is also a doctor, had alleged that the two misbehave with her often, insulted her and her family and thus filed a complaint.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!