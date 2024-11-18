Breaking News
Updated on: 19 November,2024 08:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

This year, 105 alleged criminals were externed under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act; 673 under Section 56, which pertains to the criminals with multiple cases; and 279 under Section 57, which pertains to the criminals who had been convicted and released after serving sentence

Police said those externed will have to stay out of city limits. File pic

In its crackdown against criminals ahead of the Assembly election, the Mumbai police have externed over 1,000 alleged criminals facing serious charges from the city limits to ensure peaceful voting. According to the data from the Mumbai police, till Monday, as many as 1,057 such alleged criminals were externed under Sections 55, 56, and 57 of the Maharashtra Police Act.  


This year, 105 alleged criminals were externed under Section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act; 673 under Section 56, which pertains to the criminals with multiple cases; and 279 under Section 57, which pertains to the criminals who had been convicted and released after serving sentence.


The police said these ‘tadipar’ (externed) criminals would have to stay out of the city limits, including from the Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas, for an year or two before the prohibition is lifted. Anyone caught will be booked and arrested again under Section 142 of the Mumbai Police Act. 


“It is a proactive measure to prevent disturbances during the elections, we have taken stringent action against hardcore criminals. Over 1,000 professional criminals, who were identified as potential threats to peace during the electoral process, have been tadipar from the city this year,” said an officer, requesting anonymity. 

03
No. of MPA sections dealing with externment

