The number of eligible voters in Mumbai has surpassed 1 crore, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024. As of November 19, Mumbai has 1,02,29,708 voters, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, a civic official said, according to the PTI.

The voter breakdown includes 25,43,610 voters in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban areas. Among these, there are 54.67 lakh men, 47.61 lakh women, and 1,082 transgender voters.

Additionally, 1.46 lakh voters are over the age of 85, and 23,928 are people with disabilities. There are also 2,288 overseas voters and 1,475 service voters, as per the PTI.

The increase in the voter count comes from adding 2.91 lakh new voters since the Lok Sabha elections. However, 43,020 names were removed from the voter list, mostly due to changes in voter registration.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies in total, with 10 in the island city and 26 in the suburbs. There are 410 candidates running for these seats, with 105 candidates in the island city and 315 in the suburbs.

To ensure smooth voting, 10,117 polling booths have been set up across the city, including 2,538 in the island city and 7,579 in the suburban district.

For security, the police have deployed 25,696 personnel. While there are no highly sensitive polling booths in Mumbai, there are 76 "critical" booths where turnout has historically been low.

The city will also have 84 model polling stations, with 38 run by women and young staff, and 8 specifically for people with disabilities.

As of now, the Election Commission (EC) has acted on 563 complaints in the city and 564 in the suburbs through the C-Vigil app. A total of 8 cases of poll code violations have been filed in both areas. Authorities have also made several seizures during the election campaign, including large amounts of cash, drugs, liquor, and freebies, according to the PTI.

So far, Mumbai's authorities have seized Rs 33 crore in cash from the island city and Rs 12.6 crore from the suburbs. They’ve also recovered Rs 7 crore worth of precious metals in the city and Rs 238 crore in the suburbs. Other items seized include Rs 2.62 crore worth of freebies in the island city and Rs 3.21 crore in the suburbs.

(with PTI inputs)