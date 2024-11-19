Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 25,000 police personnel deployed to ensure smooth voting in Mumbai

Updated on: 19 November,2024 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

To manage traffic effectively, 144 officers and more than 1,000 personnel have been assigned, along with 4,000 Home Guards

Representational pic

On the eve of the voting day on Wednesday for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements. Five Additional Commissioners, 20 Deputy Commissioners, 83 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and more than 2,000 officers, and over 25,000 constables will keep vigil in the city. Additionally, three units from the Riot Control Police (RCP) will be on duty to prevent any untoward incident.


To manage traffic effectively, 144 officers and more than 1,000 personnel have been assigned, along with 4,000 Home Guards. Furthermore, 26 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and State Armed Police Forces (SAP) will also be deployed to ensure smooth and secure elections.


 


mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 mumbai police

