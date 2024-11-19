A total 218 companies with 5,000 personnel are already present in the state since May last year

The Manipur situation has been volatile following protests and violence over the killings of locals. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Manipur: Centre to deploy 50 more CAPF companies x 00:00

The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the “challenging” security and law and order situation in the northeastern state, official sources said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rushed 20 additional CAPF companies, 15 from the CRPF and five from the BSF, to the state following an order issued on November 12 after violence broke out in Jiribam district and spread to other places.

With last week’s deployment, a total of 218 CAPF companies are now present in the state, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year. The situation in Manipur has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children. On Saturday, the MHA said all security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state.

It said armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence, leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Shah reviews security situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation with top officials of the central and state governments for the second consecutive day, sources said.

He also reviewed deployment of troops in the state and directed top officials to focus on restoring peace and order there as early as possible, sources said.

The home minister reviewed the security situation of Manipur the sources said.

The government is rushing in about 5,000 paramilitary troops to Manipur to assist the state government in handling the current “volatile” situation in the Northeastern state.

Manipur has seen a fresh wave of protests after six people went missing from a camp for displaced persons in Jiribam on November 11, following a gunfight between armed men and security forces that resulted in the deaths of 10 Kuki youths.

NIA to probe fresh incidents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered three cases in connection with the latest instances of violence in strife-torn Manipur,. The cases, which were originally filed by Manipur Police, were registered by the anti-terror agency on November 13 and the investigation into these cases has begun. The cases taken over by the NIA are those related to the murder of a woman at Jiribam, attack on a CRPF post in Jiribam by armed militants and burning of houses and killing of civilian at Borobekra, officials said.

Cong demands PM’s visit, HM’s resignation

Amid spike in violence in Manipur, the Congress on Monday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must visit the troubled state before the Parliament session and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation for the “double engine government’s complete failure” there. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the PM must first meet an all-party delegation from Manipur and then also call an all-party meeting at the national level. AICC in-charge of state Girish Chodankardemanded that Shah and CM N Biren Singh must resign.

Protester killed in clash with forces

A protester was killed in firing during a clash between security forces and a mob that was vandalising properties in Jiribam district, police said on Monday. Police confirmed that one person was killed in firing but said it was not immediately clear who opened fire. The incident took place late on Sunday night when agitators were vandalising properties at Babupara in Jiribam police station area to protest the killing of women and children abducted by militants. The deceased has been identified as K Athouba, who was in his twenties, said officials.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever