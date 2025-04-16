The TMC supremo claimed that despite the volatile situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Centre rushed through the Waqf (Amendment) Act and allowed illegal cross-border infiltration, both of which, she alleged, contributed to the unrest in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the victims. File pic

West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called the recent communal clashes in Murshidabad "pre-planned," accusing sections of the Border Security Force (BSF), central agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fueling tensions by allegedly aiding cross-border movement from Bangladesh.

According to PTI, Mamata Banerjee demanded that PM Modi should stop implementing the "atrocious" Waqf (Amendment) Act, while addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders. Mamata also warned that it would divide the nation and requested PM Modi to rein in Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whom she had accused of "harming the nation most for his political agenda."

Banerjee alleged that a section of the BSF and certain central agencies under the Home Ministry played a "role in facilitating the violence" and ordered a probe into the role of the border guarding force, reported PTI.

Banerjee alleged that a section of the BSF and certain central agencies under the Home Ministry played a "role in facilitating the violence" and ordered a probe into the role of the border guarding force, reported PTI.

"I came across news claiming the role of elements from across the border in the Murshidabad unrest. Is it not the role of the BSF to guard the border? The BSF is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The state government does not guard the international border. The Central government can't evade responsibility. I will find out who the BSF had financed in the border areas by paying money to local youths to pelt stones during the violence," the CM said.

She announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the victims and directed the state Chief Secretary to initiate an inquiry into the BSF's actions, PTI reported.

"I would request the Prime Minister to keep a check on Amit Shah. He is harming the country the most to serve his political interests. Why is he (Amit Shah) in such a hurry? He will never become the Prime Minister, and what will he do once Modi-ji leaves? The PM must see how his home minister is misusing central agencies. PM Modi-ji must control him," Banerjee stated.

The CM has further alleged that BJP-backed outsiders had entered West Bengal to instigate Murshidabad violence.

"Why were BJP goons from outside allowed to come and create chaos before fleeing the scene? Accountability must be fixed. They want to polarise and divide Hindus and Muslims. They want their Jumla government. Don't divide the country, unite it instead," she stated.

The previous week, Banerjee had announced that the Waqf Amendment Act would be implemented in Bengal.

Terming the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Act as "atrocious" and "anti-federal," Mamata Banerjee questioned the Centre's haste in enacting it and urged the Prime Minister to halt its implementation in the current form.

"I want to challenge and ask the Government of India: why the haste in pushing through the Waqf Amendment Act? Were you unaware of the tense situation in Bangladesh? Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Hold meetings with Muhammad Yunus, sign pacts and agreements. I will welcome anything that benefits the country. But what is your plan: sparking riots through certain agencies that allow cross-border movement?" Mamata questioned.

Banerjee stated that if the Centre wanted to change the Waqf Act, it could have gone for a constitutional amendment.

The chief minister firmly denied the opposition's claim that the ruling Trinamool Congress was involved in the Murshidabad violence.

"If the TMC was behind this Waqf-related violence, as the opposition alleges, why were the homes of our party leaders attacked?" she asked.

"No one has the right to forcibly take control of religious properties," the TMC leader added.

The TMC supremo appealed to the INDIA bloc parties to unite in fighting against the Waqf Act.

"I appeal to the INDIA alliance through you. Let's unite and fight this together with courage. This isn't just a personal issue; it will impact everyone. Today, they are targeting one group. Tomorrow, it could be another. After this, they are even talking about bringing in a Uniform Civil Code," she said.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP's alleged attempts to incite violence during Ram Navami had failed and reiterated her commitment to maintaining communal harmony.

"You (people) jointly foiled their plans on Ram Navami. Stay alert. I would also like to say that there are traitors in every community. If the BJP tries to provoke people in the name of Hindu-Muslim, you must stand up. The Imam Sahab must also play a role. We want peace. As long as we are here, we will not allow anyone to divide Hindus and Muslims," she said.

"As long as I am here, I will not allow the division of people. I want unity," she added.

(With PTI inputs)