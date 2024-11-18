Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Curfew imposed in Imphal after six deaths amid Manipur violence

Curfew imposed in Imphal after six deaths amid Manipur violence

Updated on: 18 November,2024 10:21 AM IST  |  Manipur

Top

Manipur authorities impose a curfew in Imphal East and West districts after six deaths amid ongoing violence. Internet services have been suspended in seven districts as security tightens across sensitive areas

Curfew imposed in Imphal after six deaths amid Manipur violence

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article
Curfew imposed in Imphal after six deaths amid Manipur violence
x
00:00

 In response to escalating violence in Manipur, authorities have imposed a curfew in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts until further notice, as per ANI. The decision follows the discovery of six bodies amidst ongoing unrest in the state.


The Manipur government has also suspended internet services in seven districts to prevent the spread of misinformation and further unrest. Security has been significantly heightened in sensitive areas, including outside the residences of Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan. Sparse vehicular movement was observed on the streets, underscoring the tense atmosphere in the region.


The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep concern over the violence, which has resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of communities, and destruction of ancestral properties. "We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation, and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is destabilising for Manipur and poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region," stated the NPCC.


The committee also called on the Union government to take swift and decisive measures to restore law and order. "The Government of India must address the underlying causes of the conflict, ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens, and provide support to displaced families. Rebuilding trust among diverse communities is paramount," it said, appealing to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work towards unity and peace.

Manipur police reported the arrest of 23 individuals allegedly involved in ransacking and arson incidents. Arrests were made in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts. Authorities also recovered a .32 pistol, seven SBBL rounds, and eight mobile phones from the suspects, according to ANI.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3 last year during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Despite various efforts to restore peace, the state continues to grapple with periodic outbreaks of violence.

The imposition of a total curfew and suspension of internet services underscores the seriousness of the current escalation. Authorities and local leaders continue to urge restraint and peaceful dialogue to bring stability to the troubled region. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manipur north east india national news news imphal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK