Manipur authorities impose a curfew in Imphal East and West districts after six deaths amid ongoing violence. Internet services have been suspended in seven districts as security tightens across sensitive areas

In response to escalating violence in Manipur, authorities have imposed a curfew in both Imphal East and Imphal West districts until further notice, as per ANI. The decision follows the discovery of six bodies amidst ongoing unrest in the state.

The Manipur government has also suspended internet services in seven districts to prevent the spread of misinformation and further unrest. Security has been significantly heightened in sensitive areas, including outside the residences of Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Raj Bhavan. Sparse vehicular movement was observed on the streets, underscoring the tense atmosphere in the region.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed deep concern over the violence, which has resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of communities, and destruction of ancestral properties. "We strongly condemn the violence and urge all stakeholders to prioritise dialogue, reconciliation, and peacebuilding efforts. The current situation is destabilising for Manipur and poses a serious threat to the harmony and security of the entire Northeastern region," stated the NPCC.

The committee also called on the Union government to take swift and decisive measures to restore law and order. "The Government of India must address the underlying causes of the conflict, ensure the safety and dignity of all citizens, and provide support to displaced families. Rebuilding trust among diverse communities is paramount," it said, appealing to the people of Manipur to refrain from violence and work towards unity and peace.

Manipur police reported the arrest of 23 individuals allegedly involved in ransacking and arson incidents. Arrests were made in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts. Authorities also recovered a .32 pistol, seven SBBL rounds, and eight mobile phones from the suspects, according to ANI.

The violence in Manipur began on May 3 last year during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. Despite various efforts to restore peace, the state continues to grapple with periodic outbreaks of violence.

The imposition of a total curfew and suspension of internet services underscores the seriousness of the current escalation. Authorities and local leaders continue to urge restraint and peaceful dialogue to bring stability to the troubled region.

