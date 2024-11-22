In a traffic notification, the police said that in connection with the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, special traffic restrictions have been issued for the counting of votes

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Friday issued traffic diversions and restrictions ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 results.

The traffic arrangements were made for the vote counting day on Saturday, November 23, the officials said.

The vote counting will take place at various locations in the Ulhasnagar, Dombivli, Ambernath, Kalyan, and Wagle traffic sub-divisions, leading to changes in traffic flow to ensure smooth operations and avoid congestion.

The Thane police also shared key traffic updates:

Ambernath Sub-Division:

Forest Naka: All heavy vehicles traveling from Badlapur towards Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, and Kalyan will be diverted. They will need to take an alternate route via Nevali Naka and other directions.

DMC Chowk: Motorcycles and rickshaws going to Ambernath Railway Station will be stopped at DMC Chowk and diverted through other roads.

Sai Baba Temple: Heavy vehicles from Ulhasnagar heading to Ambernath will be diverted at this point. They will take the Shri Ram Chowk route instead.

Matka Chowk: Vehicles like motorcycles, rickshaws, and small vehicles from Ulhasnagar towards Ambernath will be restricted here. They will be diverted via Hutatma Chowk and other local routes.

Suhrut Hospital: Vehicles from Ambernath Railway Station West towards Mahatma Gandhi Chowk will face entry restrictions and be diverted through alternate routes.

These restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 11 pm on November 23, the traffic notification said.

विधानसभा सार्वत्रिक निवडणुक 2024 च्या अनुषंगाने वाहतूक विभागाकडुन दिनांक

२३/११/२०२४ रोजी असणाऱ्या मतमोजणी प्रक्रीये करीता उल्हासनगर, डोंबिवली , अंबरनाथ, कल्याण, वागळे वाहतूक उपविभाग हद्दीतील वाहतूकी संदर्भात काढण्यात आलेल्या अधिसुचना pic.twitter.com/at5BoT7aVT — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) November 22, 2024

Kalyan Sub-Division:

Maharaj Agresen Chowk: Vehicles traveling towards Vasant Valley (near Dmart) will be stopped here and diverted via alternative roads.

Wellness for Ever Medical Chowk: Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction will also be diverted to ensure smooth traffic.

Nikky Nagar: Vehicles will be diverted towards Moraya Hospital Chowk and other routes to avoid congestion near the counting center at the University Sub-center, Gandhar Nagar, Kalyan West.

These restrictions will be effective from 5 am until the completion of the vote counting process, the traffic notification stated.

Wagle Sub-Division:

Dharmveer Chowk: Vehicles from Junagav and Kailasnagar heading towards IDI College will be restricted. They will be diverted through Road No. 28 via Hanuman Nagar.

The traffic control measures will be implemented from 5 am until the completion of the counting process on Saturday.

The traffic police has urged motorists to follow the designated routes and cooperate with the traffic police to avoid disruptions on the day of the vote counting.