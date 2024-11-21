She consumed phenyl in her house in Shibli Nagar on Wednesday and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, a Shil Daighar police station official said

A woman allegedly committed suicide in Mumbra area of Thane district in Maharashtra after she was scolded by her mother for taking her gold ring with the mother's permission, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The 20-year-old woman alleged consumed a pesticide to end her life, the police said.

She consumed phenyl in her house in Shibli Nagar on Wednesday and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the Shil Daighar police station official said.

"As per kin, she was upset at being reprimanded and slapped for taking her mother's gold ring without asking the latter. A case has been registered and further probe is underway," he added, according to the PTI.

School student dies by suicide in MP's Khandwa district: Police

Meanwhile, in an another incident, an 18-year-old female student of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district allegedly hanged herself in a bathroom of the residential facility on Thursday, a police official said, as per the PTI.

The teenager went for a bath around 7 am in her hostel on the school premises in Pandhana town. When she did not come out for a long time, her friends knocked on the door but there was no response, the official said, the PTI reported.

Her hostel mates then checked through the ventilator and found her hanging with a piece of cloth, he said.

Teachers and students brought the teenager down and rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination, Pandhana police station in-charge Dileep Dev said.

The official said it was immediately not clear why the Std XII student took the extreme step. No suicide note was found at the spot, he said, as per the PTI.

The girl, who was in the Arts stream, belonged to Lakhanpur village. After being alerted about her death, her family members reached Pandhana, the official said.

Police have registered a case and a probe is underway, he added.

The National Policy on Education of 1986 envisaged the setting up of Jawahar Vidyalayas aimed at bringing out the best of rural talent. These CBSE-affiliated schools provide free residential quality education to bright children from Class VI to XII.

(with PTI inputs)