The child's body was found today some distance away from Hill Line police station. Further investigation were underway, the police said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Three-year-old girl missing found dead in Ulhasnagar, cops launch probe x 00:00

A Three-year-old girl who went missing on November 18 was found dead in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday, a police official said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had gone missing from near her house in Prem Nagar locality of Ulhasnagar, he added.

"After she went missing, a kidnapping case was registered on the complaint of her mother. The child's body was found today some distance away from Hill Line police station. After receiving the post mortem report, further action will take place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Sachin Gore, according to the PTI.

Newborn girl's body found in duct of Ambernath high-rise, woman detained

In an another incident, the Ambernath Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have detained a woman in connection with the death of a newborn girl, whose body was found in a high-rise building's duct, the police said on Thursday.

The shocking discovery came to light after a local politician informed the police about the incident, an official said.

According to the police, the newborn's lifeless body was discovered at the Shankar Heights building.

The baby was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and sent the body for postmortem.

In the course of their investigation, the have detained one woman suspect and are continuing to probe the case, said a police official.

11-year-old killed by mother, stepfather in Meerut; both held

Meanwhile, the mother and stepfather of an 11-year-old boy were arrested for allegedly killing him in Sardhana, police said on Thursday, as per the PTI.

The accused, Nasreen (32) and Sameer (26), were sent to jail after police found their involvement in the murder following an interrogation on Wednesday, they added.

The body of Nasreen's son Sahil was found hanging from the ceiling fan in a store room of their house in the Garhi Khatikan locality Monday late night, said SHO Pratap Singh of Sardhana area.

The parents were taken into custody after Sahil's grandfather, Hanif, lodged an FIR in the matter. He alleged that they had strangled the boy, the SHO said.

Hanif further alleged that Sameer had harboured a grudge against Sahil ever since his marriage to Nasreen.

During interrogation, Nasreen told the police that she had Sahil and a daughter from her first marriage to Anees, who died three years ago. She remarried six months after his death, the official said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)