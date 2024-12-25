The trio was held from the creek road on December 23. They could not produce any valid documents for stay in India, the official said, adding that the police seized Rs 31,000 cash from the accused, an official said

Representational Pic/File

The Thane Police arrested three Bangladeshi men from Thane city in Maharashtra for illegally staying in India with forged documents, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The trio was held from the creek road on December 23. They could not produce any valid documents for stay in India, the official said, adding that the police seized Rs 31,000 cash from the accused, as per the PTI.

One of the accused has been staying illegally in Mumbra in Thane district and two others in Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for forgery and provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and Indian Passport Act.

The action comes days after the police had arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, for allegedly residing illegally in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The arrests were made during raids conducted in Bhiwandi town over the weekend, police officials had stated on December 23.

Acting on a tip-off and a subsequent complaint, the authorities carried out targeted raids at Kalher and Kongaon on Saturday and Sunday. The eight individuals, aged between 22 and 42 years, were unable to produce any valid documents to justify their stay in India, as per PTI.

Investigations revealed that the accused were engaged in various low-income jobs to sustain themselves while residing in the region. Among them, three worked as scrap sellers, two were labourers, one was a mason, and another worked as a plumber, according to the police.

The suspects were immediately taken into custody following the raids.

A senior police officer stated that preliminary inquiries are ongoing to ascertain whether the arrested individuals were part of any organised network facilitating illegal immigration or were acting independently.

The official had stated that it was important for the landlords and residents to report suspected cases of unauthorised stays in their localities.

Earlier this year it was reported that Police have arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals from Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell of Navi Mumbai police raided a flat at a housing complex in Shahbaz village of Belapur area on Monday morning.

(with PTI inputs)