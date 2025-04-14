Ali Fazal, who plays a king in Rakt Bramhand and a dark character in Prosit Roy’s gritty crime thriller, discusses juggling the two distinct shows along with Thug Life

Ali Fazal

Listen to this article Ali Fazal on juggling between Rakt Bramhand & Prosit Roy’s crime drama: 'On days, I feel my head is in three time zones’ x 00:00

Shapeshifting is a joy for any actor, but for Ali Fazal, navigating two different worlds is both exhilarating and mind-boggling. While the actor plays a king in Netflix’s fantasy drama Rakt Bramhand, he is also shooting for Amazon Prime Video’s gritty crime thriller helmed by Prosit Roy. “Rakt Bramhand is an expansive period drama, a genre I’ve never explored at this scale, while Prosit Roy’s thriller is raw and intense. The mental shift required between these projects is immense, but I thrive on unpredictability, and this phase is allowing me to explore the full spectrum of my craft,” says the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rakt Bramhand is created by (from left) Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

Fazal is currently juggling the two projects’ shoot in Mumbai. He notes that one day he is in heavy robes, walking through the palatial sets built for creator duo Raj-DK’s series that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Wamiqa Gabbi. The next day, he is in the back alleys playing a man, who has seen the dark side of humanity, for Roy’s yet-untitled thriller. “Rakt Bramhand is a poetic, political drama set in a fantastical past. The language, the body language, everything about it demands discipline. In contrast, my role in the crime thriller is all grime and grit,” he shares. The actor, who is also set to make his Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, considers this phase of his career deeply fulfilling. “Working on my south debut, while also engaging with two OTT dramas and wrapping up Metro… In Dino has been exhilarating. There are days when I feel like my head is in three time zones at once. But I’m not complaining—this is what I live for,” he grins.



Prosit Roy