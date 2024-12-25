Maharashtra: Six-year-old boy critically injured after being run over by car in Vasai

The vehicle dragged the child for a few meters before leaving the scene, continuing on its way with a passenger in the rear seat

The boy injured in the incident. Pic/Hanif Patel

A six-year-old boy playing in an industrial area of Valiv, Vasai East area of Maharashtra, was critically injured after being accidentally run over by an aggregator cab on Wednesday morning, the police officials said.

The vehicle dragged the child for a few meters before leaving the scene, continuing on its way with a passenger in the rear seat.

A CCTV camera captured the incident, showing the boy being struck by the cab, with the front and rear left wheels passing over him, leaving him injured on the ground in Naikpada village, Valiv.

When the child started to cry, a few minor children gathered and pointed towards the aggregator cab, whose driver did not stop the car, bearing registration number MH01EM3245.

One of the businessmen, Santosh Pandey, said, “We did not have the number of the aggregator cab driver, so we called the passenger, who handed over his cellphone to the driver. Initially, the driver denied that he injured any child, but when we sent the CCTV footage, he (the driver) agreed to meet the medical expenses for the injured child, whose parents are poor.”

“But after dropping the passenger, the aggregator cab driver did not come back to see the child. Instead, he argued with us, saying that he will not pay a single penny. Now, he has switched off the phone,” Pandey said.

Meanwhile, the child was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors administered first aid.

The Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Sanjeev Bharati of the private hospital said, “An injured child was brought to our hospital around 11 am on Wednesday. The condition of the child is critical with head injuries and injuries to the lower limb near the knee joint. His CT scan and X-ray examinations are yet to be conducted. Since it is a Medico Legal Case, we have informed the local police,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pandey said that they had gone to the Valiv police station to submit a complaint. “We showed them the CCTV footage, but the police told us that they would first record the statement of the child,” said Bharati.

When contacted, the senior inspector of Valiv police station, Dilip Ghughe, said, “I have personally visited the hospital and saw the condition of the injured child. We have recorded his statement and are in the process of registering an FIR.”

“The cab driver has switched off his cellphone, but we have got the number of the passenger, whose statement has been recorded,” Ghughe told mid-day.