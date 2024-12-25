Vinod Kambli (52) was admitted to Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on December 21 after he developed urinary tract infection

Pratap Sarnaik with Vinod Kambli on Wednesday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Transport Minister and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday met cricketer Vinod Kambli.

He said that the condition of former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was stable.

Vinod Kambli (52) was admitted to Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on December 21 after he developed urinary tract infection.

"Vinod Kambli is a shining name in Indian cricket, who has always made the nation proud with his performances. His eyes still reflect the same determination and fighting spirit that he has always displayed on the field. His condition is currently stable, and I am confident that he will recover soon," said Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane, in a post on X.

"I interacted with his family members and assured them that I will make sure he gets the best medical treatment and care," the Shiv Sena leader added.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has come forward to help former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently hospitalised at Aakriti Hospital in Thane, with the OSD of deputy chief minister Shinde, Mangesh Chivate meeting him and fully assuring him of support and help from the party. A total of Rs 5 lakh rupees worth of assistance was announced by Shrikant Shinde Foundation to the cricketer, reported the ANI.

Earlier, Dr Vivek Dwivedi, treating Kambli at Aakriti Hospital in Thane, said on Tuesday that the 52-year-old's brain condition is not stable.

Kambli was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home.

Earlier in December, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met his childhood friend Vinod Kambli and unveiled a memorial for renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. In the video of their meeting, Kambli appeared frail, raising concerns about his physical and emotional well-being.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vivek Dwivedi stated that Kambli had a high-grade fever when admitted. The doctor noted that while the former cricketer's vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy are ongoing, and he is expected to be discharged in 2-3 days.

"We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home. He had a high-grade fever and difficulty walking due to the cramps. Upon investigation, we discovered he had a urine infection, as well as sodium and potassium deficiencies, which caused the cramps. A brain scan revealed old clots, likely from a recent stroke. He was admitted to the ICU due to low blood pressure. While his vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy continue. We are planning to discharge him in 2-3 days. However, his brain condition is not stable, with degenerative changes observed. We are prioritising his rehabilitation," Dr Dwivedi told ANI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)