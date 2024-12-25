Breaking News
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade reels from ‘unsavoury activities’
Punjab terror conspiracy case: Arrested Babbar Khalsa man worked as a crane operator at Mumbai Metro site
Borivli hawker menace: Will resume services soon on Borivli road cleared of hawkers, says BEST undertaking
Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver seeks bail, claims mechanical fault in bus
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Vinod Kambli receives Rs 5 lakh from Shiv Sena as part of support package

Vinod Kambli receives Rs 5 lakh from Shiv Sena as part of support package

Updated on: 25 December,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a significant gesture, the Shrikant Shinde Foundation has announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 lakh to assist Kambli in his treatment

Vinod Kambli receives Rs 5 lakh from Shiv Sena as part of support package

Vinod Kambli (Pic: IANS/X)

Listen to this article
Vinod Kambli receives Rs 5 lakh from Shiv Sena as part of support package
x
00:00

Shiv Sena on Wednesday stepped forward to extend its support to former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently receiving medical treatment at Aakriti Hospital in Thane.


The party's commitment to helping the former cricket star was reaffirmed when Mangesh Chivate, the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid a visit to Kambli. During the meeting, Chivate assured Kambli of the party's full support and assistance during this challenging time.


In a significant gesture, the Shrikant Shinde Foundation has announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 lakh to assist Kambli in his treatment. The aid, which is to be disbursed next week as per the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, underscores the party's commitment to providing tangible support to the former cricketer.


Chivate further reassured Kambli that both MP Shrikant Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would personally visit him and his family soon, promising to offer all possible assistance in his time of need.

Kambli, who had an illustrious cricketing career, played 17 Test matches and 104 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India between 1993 and 2000. Known for his elegant batting and close friendship with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli was a prominent figure in Indian cricket during the 1990s. Despite his remarkable contributions to the sport, Kambli has faced several personal and health-related challenges in recent years.

Recently, Kambli made a rare public appearance at the inauguration of a memorial dedicated to his legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. However, his appearance at the event highlighted the difficulties he has been facing. The former cricketer appeared frail and was struggling to communicate coherently during the ceremony, which was also attended by his long-time friend, Sachin Tendulkar. His condition was visibly concerning to those present, marking a stark contrast to the vibrant player he once was on the field.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinod Kambli sachin tendulkar Shiv Sena cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK