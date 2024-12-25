In a significant gesture, the Shrikant Shinde Foundation has announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 lakh to assist Kambli in his treatment

Vinod Kambli (Pic: IANS/X)

Listen to this article Vinod Kambli receives Rs 5 lakh from Shiv Sena as part of support package x 00:00

Shiv Sena on Wednesday stepped forward to extend its support to former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who is currently receiving medical treatment at Aakriti Hospital in Thane.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party's commitment to helping the former cricket star was reaffirmed when Mangesh Chivate, the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid a visit to Kambli. During the meeting, Chivate assured Kambli of the party's full support and assistance during this challenging time.

In a significant gesture, the Shrikant Shinde Foundation has announced a financial aid package of Rs 5 lakh to assist Kambli in his treatment. The aid, which is to be disbursed next week as per the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, underscores the party's commitment to providing tangible support to the former cricketer.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde provided 5 lakh rupees in financial assistance to former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was hospitalized due to health issues in Thane. Shinde ensured that Kambli's treatment would be thorough by coordinating with the… pic.twitter.com/g34CVd2mrx — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2024

In pictures: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde provided 5 lakh rupees in financial assistance to former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was hospitalized due to health issues in Thane. Shinde ensured that Kambli's treatment would be thorough by coordinating with the… pic.twitter.com/muIrlrANuc — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2024

Chivate further reassured Kambli that both MP Shrikant Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would personally visit him and his family soon, promising to offer all possible assistance in his time of need.

Kambli, who had an illustrious cricketing career, played 17 Test matches and 104 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India between 1993 and 2000. Known for his elegant batting and close friendship with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Kambli was a prominent figure in Indian cricket during the 1990s. Despite his remarkable contributions to the sport, Kambli has faced several personal and health-related challenges in recent years.

Recently, Kambli made a rare public appearance at the inauguration of a memorial dedicated to his legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. However, his appearance at the event highlighted the difficulties he has been facing. The former cricketer appeared frail and was struggling to communicate coherently during the ceremony, which was also attended by his long-time friend, Sachin Tendulkar. His condition was visibly concerning to those present, marking a stark contrast to the vibrant player he once was on the field.