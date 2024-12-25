Vinod Kambli shows signs of stability in hospital

Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer’s health.

Vinod Kambli

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, developed a fever on Tuesday, but his condition was stable, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.

Kambli (52) is responding to the treatment for urinary tract infections for which he was admitted at Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on Saturday (December 21), Dr Vivek Trivedi told PTI. Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer’s health.

Doctors were planning to do an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on the former India batter, but since he has developed a fever, a decision will be taken later, he said. The MRI procedure has been necessitated after a series of medical examinations conducted earlier revealed clots in his brain, Trivedi said.

