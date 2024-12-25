Breaking News
Parts of Maharashtra likely to witness thunderstorm, rains: IMD
No arbitrary addition, deletion in voters list in Maharashtra: EC tells Congress
Twelve-year-old girl kidnapped from Kalyan found dead
Mumbai cyber cell recovers Rs 4.65 crores in SIM Swap Scam
Elevator technician dies during lift maintenance work in Santacruz building
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Vinod Kambli shows signs of stability in hospital

Vinod Kambli shows signs of stability in hospital

Updated on: 25 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer’s health.

Vinod Kambli shows signs of stability in hospital

Vinod Kambli

Listen to this article
Vinod Kambli shows signs of stability in hospital
x
00:00

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane district, developed a fever on Tuesday, but his condition was stable, doctors treating him said on Tuesday.


Kambli (52) is responding to the treatment for urinary tract infections for which he was admitted at Akruti Hospital near Bhiwandi town on Saturday (December 21), Dr Vivek Trivedi told PTI. Trivedi is heading the medical team that is supervising the former cricketer’s health.


Doctors were planning to do an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on the former India batter, but since he has developed a fever, a decision will be taken later, he said. The MRI procedure has been necessitated after a series of medical examinations conducted earlier revealed clots in his brain, Trivedi said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vinod Kambli thane bhiwandi sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK