"His brain's condition is not stable": Doctor gives update on Vinod Kambli's health

Vinod Kambli was rushed to the hospital after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home. After being hospitalised on Saturday, Vinod Kambli said he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for his blessings

Vinod Kambli (Pic: X/@PTI_News)

Former Team India cricketer Vinod Kambli was hospitalized in Thane as his health deteriorated. Dr. Vivek Dwivedi, who is treating the former cricketer at Akriti Hospital stated that Kambli's brain condition is not stable.

Vinod Kambli was rushed to the hospital after experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home.

The most recent appearance of Vinod Kambli was during the inauguration of his later childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial at Shivaji Park. He was seen alongside Sachin Tendulkar and other cricketers and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vivek Dwivedi stated that Vinod Kambli had a high-grade fever when admitted. The doctor noted that while the former cricketer's vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy are ongoing, and he is expected to be discharged in 2-3 days.

"We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home. He had a high-grade fever and difficulty walking due to the cramps. Upon investigation, we discovered he had a urine infection, as well as sodium and potassium deficiencies, which caused the cramps. A brain scan revealed old clots, likely from a recent stroke. He was admitted to the ICU due to low blood pressure. While his vitals are stable, his treatment and physiotherapy continue. We are planning to discharge him in 2-3 days. However, his brain condition is not stable, with degenerative changes observed. We are prioritising his rehabilitation," Dr Vivek told ANI. Taking to X:

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra | On Former Indian Cricketer Vinod Kambli's hospitalisation, the doctor treating him, Chief Intensivist of Aakriti Hospital, Dr Vivek Dwivedi says, "We admitted him on Saturday evening. He was experiencing muscle cramps and dizziness at home... He had… pic.twitter.com/RffhlY9idr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

After being hospitalised on Saturday, Vinod Kambli said he is feeling better and expressed gratitude to Sachin Tendulkar for his blessings.

"I am feeling better now. I will never leave cricket because I remember the centuries and double centuries I have scored. We are three left-handers in the family. I am thankful to Sachin Tendulkar, as his blessings have always been with me," Kambli told ANI.

Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained by coach Ramakant Achrekar and attended Shardashram Vidyamandir school. On February 24, 1988, Tendulkar and Kambli famously shared a 664-run partnership for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's.

The left-handed batsman Vinod Kambli scored 2,477 runs in his ODI career and accumulated 1,084 runs in 17 Test matches.

(With ANI Inputs)