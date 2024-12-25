On December 21, the duo allegedly gave the victim beer laced with drugs, and after she fell unconscious, the accused allegedly raped her, the police said

A man from Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Search was underway for a woman, his alleged accomplice, said sub-inspector Anu Sharma of Badlapur East police station.

As per the victim, a resident of Bhoiwada in Mumbai, she left her home some days ago after quarreling with her grandmother and met a woman, a resident of Badlapur, outside the Andheri railway station.

The woman too had left her home, so they stayed together in a hotel before the victim returned home.

They met again last week when the victim once again left home after a quarrel.

The woman introduced her to Datta Jadhav (27), claiming that he was her brother, as per the PTI.

On December 21, the duo allegedly gave the victim beer laced with drugs, and after she fell unconscious, Jadhav allegedly raped her, the complaint stated.

A First Information Report was registered against Nayra and Jadhav under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (1) (rape), 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and 3(5) (common intention).

While Jadhav was arrested, police are looking for the woman.

Man held for 12-year-old girl's murder in Thane

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person at around 4 pm on Monday when she was playing outside her house in Kalyan town, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III Kalyan) Atul Zende told reporters, as per the PTI.

The body was found near the wall of a graveyard at Bapgaon near Bhiwandi at about 10 am on Tuesday, he said.

The motive behind the murder was not yet known.

The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening after searching her for several hours.

Police initially registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the girl.

During the probe into the crime, the police arrested a man and were searching for another person suspected to be involved in the crime, Zende said.

After the body was found on Tuesday, BNS section 103(1) (murder) was added to the case, Kolsewadi's senior police inspector Ashok Kadam told PTI.

"We are waiting for the postmortem report and if rape is detected, other penal sections will be added to the FIR," Kadam said.

Six teams have been formed to trace the other wanted accused, who is a habitual offender against whom several criminal cases are already registered, Zende said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)