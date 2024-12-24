The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, an official said

In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old elevator technician died on Tuesday after being stuck between flooring slab and the lift car in Santacruz building in Mumbai, an official said.

The accident took place during lift maintenance work in the Fortune Heights building located at Shivaji Nagar area of Vakola in Santacruz East.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 5 pm.

According to the officials, the technician, identified as Ranjit Nirahu Gaud, employed with Sunrise Elevator Company, was trapped in the gap between the flooring slab and the lift car on the first floor of the 13-story building.

Rescue operations were carried out by MFB personnel, police, and the elevator company's staff.

The lift was manually operated to extricate the technician. Gaud was rushed to V. N. Desai Hospital in an ambulance.

However, despite efforts, he was declared dead by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Taufik Ansari at 8:24 PM.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.