Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Twelve year old girl kidnapped from Thanes Kalyan found dead

Twelve-year-old girl kidnapped from Thane's Kalyan found dead

Updated on: 24 December,2024 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening

Twelve-year-old girl kidnapped from Thane's Kalyan found dead

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Twelve-year-old girl kidnapped from Thane's Kalyan found dead
x
00:00

The body of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra was found in a village on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from near her house, police said, reported the PTI.


Dy SP Rahul Zalte told PTI that the body of the girl was spotted by passersby at around 10 AM near the wall of a graveyard in Bapgaon village.


The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening.


Police had registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the girl.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of the girl. "Her postmortem report is awaited. The process to register an FIR is underway," a police official added, the news agency reported.

Undertrial prisoner assaults Home Guard at jail in Kalyan town; FIR filed

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Kalyan, an undertrial prisoner allegedly assaulted a Home Guard at the hospital ward of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan town of Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:45 pm on Monday when the Home Guard was escorting the undertrial, identified as Pankaj Santlal Yadav, from the interview block to the hospital ward within the jail premises.

An altercation began after the undertrial, who was unwell and undergoing treatment at the jail hospital, accused the Home Guard of cutting short his interview, they said.

Interview blocks in jails are areas where prisoners can meet with their friends and family or talk to them via video link.

An official, quoting the complaint filed by the victim and the FIR at the Khadakpada police station, explained Yadav allegedly hurled abuses at the Home Guard, blaming him for not allowing him to complete his interview. When the Home Guard asked Yadav to stop abusing him, the latter became aggressive.

Yadav lunged at the Home Guard, grabbing him by the collar, slapping him, and striking him with his fists. During the altercation, Yadav also tore the loop on the Home Guard's shoulder, said the official.

Based on the Home Guard's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Yadav under multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and 324-2 (mischief), he added, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane crime murder case mumbai crime news Crime News kalyan maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK