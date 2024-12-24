The body was identified by the girl's parents, who had lodged a missing person complaint at Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan on Monday evening

The body of a 12-year-old girl from Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra was found in a village on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from near her house, police said, reported the PTI.

Dy SP Rahul Zalte told PTI that the body of the girl was spotted by passersby at around 10 AM near the wall of a graveyard in Bapgaon village.

Police had registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the girl.

Police had registered an FIR under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search to trace the girl.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of the girl. "Her postmortem report is awaited. The process to register an FIR is underway," a police official added, the news agency reported.

Undertrial prisoner assaults Home Guard at jail in Kalyan town; FIR filed

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Kalyan, an undertrial prisoner allegedly assaulted a Home Guard at the hospital ward of Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan town of Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4:45 pm on Monday when the Home Guard was escorting the undertrial, identified as Pankaj Santlal Yadav, from the interview block to the hospital ward within the jail premises.

An altercation began after the undertrial, who was unwell and undergoing treatment at the jail hospital, accused the Home Guard of cutting short his interview, they said.

Interview blocks in jails are areas where prisoners can meet with their friends and family or talk to them via video link.

An official, quoting the complaint filed by the victim and the FIR at the Khadakpada police station, explained Yadav allegedly hurled abuses at the Home Guard, blaming him for not allowing him to complete his interview. When the Home Guard asked Yadav to stop abusing him, the latter became aggressive.

Yadav lunged at the Home Guard, grabbing him by the collar, slapping him, and striking him with his fists. During the altercation, Yadav also tore the loop on the Home Guard's shoulder, said the official.

Based on the Home Guard's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Yadav under multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and 324-2 (mischief), he added, as per the PTI.

