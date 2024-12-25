Among those arrested, four are Bangladeshi citizens and the rest were allegedly involved in making forged documents, an official said.

Delhi police with accused. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi cops bust immigration racket, arrest 11 x 00:00

The Delhi police on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a gang involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals arresting at least 11 people in connection. Among those arrested, four are Bangladeshi citizens and the rest were allegedly involved in making forged documents, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The gang was busted when our team tracked down four people involved in a murder case in Sangam Vihar on October 21,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan. The accused persons were found in possession of Bangladeshi ID cards (chip-based NID cards) and birth certificates. Around 21 Aadhar cards, four voter ID cards, and eight PAN cards were also recovered from the victim’s residence, said police.

A team led by Inspectors Umesh Yadav and Umesh Sharma, under the supervision of ACPs Abhinendera Jain and Niraj Tokas, was formed to conduct a thorough probe into the illegal immigration issue, Chauhan said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever