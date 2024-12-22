Delhi Police uncovered that two students sent bomb threat emails to schools in Rohini to postpone exams. The students, who were unprepared for their exams, were later counselled and released.

Delhi Police have revealed that two bomb threat emails sent to schools in Rohini were sent by their own students who wanted to delay their exams. The Special Cell of Delhi Police, following an investigation, identified the culprits and found that both students sent the threats as they were unprepared for their upcoming exams.

According to a Delhi Police spokesperson, the students had intended to disrupt the exams to gain more time to prepare. "After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to two different schools by two students of the same school. They had sent the emails with the sole intention of postponing the exams as they were unprepared," the police said.

The students, once apprehended, were counselled and later released. "Since both of them were minors, they were counselled and then let off. The issue was handled sensitively," the Delhi Police spokesperson added.

The first incident occurred on December 14, when the Special Cell traced an email sent to a school in Paschim Vihar, which contained bomb threat details. Upon tracking the IP address, the police identified the student responsible and apprehended him at his home. The student confessed to the act and was subsequently counselled. A warning was issued to his parents to monitor his behaviour closely.

In the span of just a few days, Delhi schools were targeted multiple times with bomb threat emails. On December 13, a total of 30 schools in the city received similar hoax threats. On December 14 and 17, two more schools in Rohini were sent bomb threat emails, which led to further investigations by the police.

The recurring threats prompted concerns from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on December 13 expressed worries over the psychological and academic toll these incidents were having on students. Kejriwal noted that such disruptions could significantly affect students' studies and overall well-being if the trend continued unchecked.

In response to these incidents, the Delhi High Court had earlier in November issued instructions to the Delhi Government and Police to formulate a comprehensive action plan. This includes developing a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to handle bomb threats and other emergencies in schools. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the authorities to implement these measures.

(With inputs from ANI)