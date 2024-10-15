Breaking News
Delhi Police seize 104 kg firecrackers, two held

Updated on: 15 October,2024 02:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

A police team received a tip-off that a man would transport firecrackers concealed under food items in Sultan Puri area of outer Delhi; based on the tip-off the team intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended the driver, Mohammad Aakib (24)

Two men were arrested in Delhi and a total of 104 kilograms of firecrackers were seized from their possession, Delhi police officials said on Tuesday.


A police team received a tip-off that a man would transport firecrackers concealed under food items in Sultan Puri area of outer Delhi, they said.


Based on the tip-off the team intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended the driver, Mohammad Aakib (24). They inspected a white plastic bag on the motorcycle and found 10 kg of crackers concealed under the food items, a senior police officer said.


Akib revealed that he had procured the firecrackers from a warehouse owned by Talib Yusuf (46), the officer said.

The police team nabbed Yusuf from his warehouse and 93 kg of firecrackers were seized from him, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

