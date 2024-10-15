Delhi Police seize 104 kg firecrackers, two held

A police team received a tip-off that a man would transport firecrackers concealed under food items in Sultan Puri area of outer Delhi; based on the tip-off the team intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended the driver, Mohammad Aakib (24)

Two men were arrested in Delhi and a total of 104 kilograms of firecrackers were seized from their possession, Delhi police officials said on Tuesday.

A police team received a tip-off that a man would transport firecrackers concealed under food items in Sultan Puri area of outer Delhi, they said.

Based on the tip-off the team intercepted a motorcycle and apprehended the driver, Mohammad Aakib (24). They inspected a white plastic bag on the motorcycle and found 10 kg of crackers concealed under the food items, a senior police officer said.

Akib revealed that he had procured the firecrackers from a warehouse owned by Talib Yusuf (46), the officer said.

The police team nabbed Yusuf from his warehouse and 93 kg of firecrackers were seized from him, he added.

