Worried about infiltration following regime change in neighbouring country, security agency warns of loopholes in Aadhaar system

A group of Bangladeshi nationals arrested by the Mumbai police in October 2023, the largest such raid in recent history

The regime change in Bangladesh has become a significant concern for Indian agencies, which are devising multiple strategies to secure the border as they believe illegal immigration is no longer the biggest issue. There is a growing apprehension that terror outfits from the neighbouring country might attempt to orchestrate terror activities in India, potentially using Bangladeshi illegal immigrants as sleeper cells.

An official from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) revealed that in recent months, they have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigration networks, particularly targeting group leaders responsible for bringing illegal immigrants to various parts of the country, including Mumbai and Maharashtra.



Cash and fake documents, including passports, that were seized from the accused. File Pics

The Maharashtra ATS has been actively registering cases with the Mumbai police and ensuring that fraudulent government-issued documents, such as licences, ration cards, and other subsidies obtained through forged paperwork, are cancelled. This step aims to make it more challenging for illegal immigrants to remain in India.

The ATS has also shifted its focus and issued notices to banks with ties to identified Bangladeshi nationals, who are recognised as illegal immigrants. These notices provide detailed information about the individuals and expose their use of forged documents to open bank accounts. As a result, the ATS is ensuring the immediate freezing of these accounts. A central notification has also been circulated to all banks nationwide, effectively preventing these individuals from accessing banking services across the country.

Additionally, the agency has alerted the rationing department to the potential misuse of ration cards and welfare schemes by these individuals. Such misuse could result in the loss of subsidised resources, impacting flagship programmes like the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and various pension schemes and initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY).

“The regime change in Bangladesh cannot be overlooked, especially considering the growing influence of Pakistan and China in the region. The presence of illegal immigrants in cities like Mumbai and other parts of the country poses a significant challenge. We are closely monitoring their activities and taking decisive actions to disrupt their networks,” said an officer of the Maharashtra ATS, speaking on condition of anonymity. “This includes cancelling their licences and ration and PAN cards, making it increasingly difficult for them to remain in India.”

Exploiting judicial delay

According to officials, the judicial process in India takes at least a decade to convict Bangladeshi nationals and deport them after serving their sentences. Illegal immigrants have been exploiting this lengthy process to remain in India for several years, benefiting from government schemes through forged documents, particularly Aadhaar cards.



The Bangladesh Deputy High Commission at Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai on Dec 2. File Pic/Satej Shinde

“Based on the cases, we have been writing to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, the UIDAI has clarified that Aadhaar can only be cancelled by a court order following a conviction under the Foreigners Act. This loophole has been exploited by illegal immigrants, especially Bangladeshi nationals,” the officer explained.

Officials have pointed out that the primary challenge for security agencies is the cumbersome process of accessing UIDAI data. Restrictive mechanisms within India are hindering their ability to obtain information on suspected Bangladeshi nationals. This limitation is obstructing efforts to trace the syndicate responsible for issuing fake Aadhaar cards and illegally granting Indian citizenship in exchange for cash. He added, “Given the changing situation in the neighbouring country, even the slightest advantage to them could have serious consequences for us. As a result, we have revised our strategy to address this issue more effectively.”

Sources in the Maharashtra ATS have revealed that due to delays in cancelling Aadhaar cards—which serve as the foundation for obtaining other documents—they have started reaching out to authorities responsible for issuing ration cards, PAN cards, driving licences, and other government documents, requesting their cancellation.

“In several cases, with strong evidence, we have successfully managed to cancel the ration and PAN cards of illegal immigrants,” the officer said. “Even if they challenge these cancellations in court, they are unlikely to succeed, as the basis for securing these documents was entirely fraudulent.”

Action taken

Apart from central agencies, the ‘I Branch’ of the Mumbai police, also known as the Special Branch, plays a critical role in monitoring illegal Bangladeshi immigrants—from arrest to deportation. The I Branch has been tasked with focusing on key operators responsible for facilitating the entry of these immigrants into India through various routes.

Over the past three years, the Mumbai police have arrested approximately 696 Bangladeshi nationals but managed to deport only 222 due to delays in the judicial process. According to data from the I Branch, 181 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Mumbai this year (till September), with 133 deportations. In 2023, the police arrested 368 Bangladeshi nationals but deported only 68 while in 2022, 147 arrests resulted in just 21 deportations.

An officer from the Mumbai police said, “Illegal immigrants exploit delays in the judicial system, and the registration of cases sometimes inadvertently extends their stay in India. It is time to adopt new strategies, as the Maharashtra ATS has started doing, to make it harder for such individuals to remain in the country.”

Expert Speak

Balakrishna Kamath Retired Intelligence Bureau officer and author

Balakrishna Kamath, a retired Intelligence Bureau officer and author of books ‘The Velvet Gloves’ and ‘The Ace of Shadows’, said, “The student unrest in Bangladesh had been going on for months, yet there was no inkling of the suddenness with which the regime change would happen. The Indian and Sheikh Hasina governments were not the only ones to be caught off guard. Even the clandestine foreign clique working to oust Hasina was dumbfounded. For sure, the clique had been at their drawing board for some time.

However, they were not yet ready with a firm plan for moulding things after the regime change. In the rapidly evolving situation, the mobs got the upper hand. The clique that had the support of certain US-based entities would not have liked the new regime to slip into the hands of the Islamists and inexperienced student leaders. The only thing to do was to rush in their trusted man, Muhammad Yunus. Yet, the lack of steering and direction has taken Bangladesh to a situation that could have far-reaching repercussions socially, politically and economically.”

He added, “The situation is challenging for India too. The belligerence displayed by the present dispensation in Bangladesh may be misplaced. Sooner or later, they will have to accept the ground realities and put up with India. Even then, for India, the damage caused by the developments in Bangladesh will take time to repair. India now has a changed security situation in our northeastern parts. Our border with Bangladesh has become a volatile zone. Insurgents from northeastern states might again find it easy to operate from Bangladesh. Besides, the new regime’s cosiness with Pakistan and the demand to revive the SARC movement will bring new headaches.”

“India has to gear up for the emerging security situation and simultaneously look for opportunities to engage whoever is in charge in Dhaka. With Sheikh Hasina still in India, the new regime in Bangladesh will have an excuse to continue their hostile tirades. Lastly, India may have to take the Bangladesh issue to friendly countries like the US. With a new president taking charge there, getting their attention might take some time,” he said.