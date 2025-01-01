The Maharashtra ATS has arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering and staying in India without valid documents. This brings the total to 43 arrests in 19 cases as part of a month-long special drive.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering and residing in India without valid documents, according to officials. This latest development comes as part of a month-long crackdown targeting illegal immigrants.

With these arrests, the ATS has detained a total of 43 Bangladeshi nationals across 19 separate cases in December, as part of its ongoing special drive, an official revealed on Tuesday.

The most recent arrests were carried out in collaboration with local police in Mumbai, Nashik, Nanded, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over the last four days. Among the nine arrested were eight men and one woman, all accused of illegally entering the country and obtaining forged documents to stay undetected.

According to the ATS, the accused individuals managed to secure Aadhaar cards by presenting falsified or forged documentation. This revelation raises concerns over vulnerabilities in the document verification process.

In these cases, five separate First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against the suspects under the Foreigners Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials stated.

ATS sources confirmed that this special drive against illegal immigrants was launched to address potential national security threats posed by undocumented foreign nationals. Over the course of December, coordinated efforts by various ATS units and local police have led to significant breakthroughs in identifying and detaining offenders.

The arrested individuals are now under investigation to ascertain how they entered the country, their activities during their stay, and whether they were linked to any organised criminal or extremist groups. The use of forged Aadhaar cards has particularly alarmed authorities, who are now exploring ways to tighten safeguards in the issuance of government identification.

Earlier, Maharashtra ATS officials had emphasised the need for stringent measures to identify and deport illegal immigrants who might pose a risk to public safety and national security.

The Maharashtra ATS has launched a special campaign, with the assistance of local police, to trace and take action against Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in various parts of Maharashtra.

As part of its campaign, the ATS conducted raids this week in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, and Nashik based on confidential information and with the support of local police.

(With inputs from PTI)