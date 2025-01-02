Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Thane

Three Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Thane

Updated on: 02 January,2025 09:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Three Bangladeshi women have been arrested in Thane for residing illegally in the city. They were found working as waiters without valid documents.

Three Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Thane

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Three Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Thane
x
00:00

The police in Thane have arrested three Bangladeshi women for staying in India without valid documentation. The women, aged between 22 and 45 years, were found residing illegally in the city, an official confirmed on Thursday.


According to PTI reports, the arrests followed a raid conducted by the Thane city police on Tuesday at a locality in Vartak Nagar. The police discovered the women living together in a room and working as waiters in local hotels. However, when questioned, the women failed to provide any documents proving their legal entry into India or their authorization to remain in the country.


The police, who conducted a thorough investigation, found that the women had been residing in the area without valid papers, violating the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act. Consequently, the authorities booked the three Bangladeshi nationals under these acts.


The Vartak Nagar police station official explained that the raid was part of routine surveillance and law enforcement efforts in the area. Upon investigation, it was determined that the women had been staying in the city for an extended period, working in local establishments but without any legal documentation or permission for their stay in India.

As per PTI, this case highlights the ongoing challenges authorities face regarding illegal immigration and the enforcement of foreigner-related regulations. The arrested women were taken into custody for further questioning and legal proceedings. Their arrests are also seen as a reminder of the importance of verifying immigration status and ensuring compliance with immigration laws.

The police official mentioned that further investigation is underway, with additional inquiries to identify whether the arrested women had any connections to human trafficking or other illegal activities. The police are also working to determine how the women had entered India and if they had any accomplices aiding their illegal stay.

In recent years, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra have witnessed a number of similar cases involving illegal immigrants, and authorities continue to heighten their vigilance in tracking and detaining foreign nationals who do not have the proper documentation. The authorities have called on the public to assist in identifying individuals who might be residing illegally in the region, as part of efforts to curb such issues.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai news maharashtra bangladesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK