Three Bangladeshi women have been arrested in Thane for residing illegally in the city. They were found working as waiters without valid documents.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Three Bangladeshi women arrested for illegal stay in Thane x 00:00

The police in Thane have arrested three Bangladeshi women for staying in India without valid documentation. The women, aged between 22 and 45 years, were found residing illegally in the city, an official confirmed on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to PTI reports, the arrests followed a raid conducted by the Thane city police on Tuesday at a locality in Vartak Nagar. The police discovered the women living together in a room and working as waiters in local hotels. However, when questioned, the women failed to provide any documents proving their legal entry into India or their authorization to remain in the country.

The police, who conducted a thorough investigation, found that the women had been residing in the area without valid papers, violating the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act. Consequently, the authorities booked the three Bangladeshi nationals under these acts.

The Vartak Nagar police station official explained that the raid was part of routine surveillance and law enforcement efforts in the area. Upon investigation, it was determined that the women had been staying in the city for an extended period, working in local establishments but without any legal documentation or permission for their stay in India.

As per PTI, this case highlights the ongoing challenges authorities face regarding illegal immigration and the enforcement of foreigner-related regulations. The arrested women were taken into custody for further questioning and legal proceedings. Their arrests are also seen as a reminder of the importance of verifying immigration status and ensuring compliance with immigration laws.

The police official mentioned that further investigation is underway, with additional inquiries to identify whether the arrested women had any connections to human trafficking or other illegal activities. The police are also working to determine how the women had entered India and if they had any accomplices aiding their illegal stay.

In recent years, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra have witnessed a number of similar cases involving illegal immigrants, and authorities continue to heighten their vigilance in tracking and detaining foreign nationals who do not have the proper documentation. The authorities have called on the public to assist in identifying individuals who might be residing illegally in the region, as part of efforts to curb such issues.

(With inputs from PTI)