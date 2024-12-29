Cuffe Parade residents allege illegal workshops that operate all night shatter the quiet in residential neighbourhood

The spot where shanties have sprung up between GD Somani Memorial School and a housing society at Cuffe Parade. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) has recently approached the collector’s office, alleging that two prominent plots at tony Cuffe Parade, which were meant for a BMC school and playground, have been allegedly rented out to civil contractors at minimal rates for several years.

Dr Laura D’Souza, president of the CPRA, told mid-day, “Plot no. 119A and 119B belong to state government and these were earmarked for BMC school and a playground, respectively. But civic officials have set up multiple containers serving as makeshift offices on plot number 119A without our knowledge.

These containers have been rented out to BMC contractors,” said Dr D’Souza. “Secondly, multiple tin shed cabins have been made illegally on 119B, where the labourers reside and work all night till the pre-dawn hours,” she highlighted.

Residents’ woes

“I received a complaint from residents of Jolly Maker 3 as they were being disturbed by banging sounds throughout the night and early morning hours, especially affecting senior citizens,” said Dr D’Souza. “Upon investigation, I found that part of the plots between GD Somani Memorial School and Jolly Maker 3, 119 A and 119B, have been allocated by the BMC to contractors who have made makeshift offices in containers.

Besides that, there are metal cabins where labourers reside and run workshops. So many people residing in a cul-de-sac, which no one knew existed, is clearly a security issue,” she said. “How can the BMC rent out this space? What is even more questionable is that they pay R28,000 for six months per makeshift office in a prime locality?” she alleged.

“This is a rising problem in Cuffe Parade as the authorities are ignoring rampant encroachment, unchecked hawking and illegal parking. Hawkers who have godfathers have become more and more brazen, taking up entire pavements in some areas,” she added.

“This issue is part of a larger problem in Cuffe Parade and Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, where residents have been complaining but no one pays heed. The Bombay High Court has even questioned the civic authorities’ effectiveness in managing these issues. Complete failure of the system leaving us taxpayers disillusioned,” said the CPRA president.

Sulakshana Chowgule, the vice-president of CPRA, said, “I don’t know what they are doing but the whole day and night they just bang metal. The BMC school for which the plot was developed is yet to come up. Gradually, the BMC guys started bringing in materials which were stored on the plots and later small shanties were made.”

Noise pollution

“The people staying in the shanties keep on banging metal the whole day and night. It’s terrible because of the noise pollution. We have complained so many times to police also, but the cops also do not come,” said Chowgule. She added, “So many containers are kept on the plot, I don’t know what they are up to.”

Meanwhile, CPRA member Bharati Bathijaa said, “Wrongdoings are happening in Cuffe Parade just because the BMC’s pockets are never full.” Another member Parul P Nandekar said, “More than 50 people are residing in makeshift accommodations comprising over a dozen tin shanties and more than 14 containers on plot no. 119A and 119B. Notably, the tin sheds housing these individuals are situated at the extreme end of the plot, near the stormwater drain.”



Allegedly encroached spot between GD Somani Memorial School and Jolly Maker 3 housing society on Dec 27. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

“There is a pressing concern regarding the plots, where over 50 labourers, mostly Bangladeshi nationals, are cooking and residing illegally. This has resulted in continuous loud noise, disrupting the peaceful environment of the residential area. Furthermore, allegations of illicit activities have surfaced, including drug consumption, dumping of scrap and unauthorised materials and the selling of the same on the plot,” said Nandekar.

“It is suspected that the BMC’s A ward officials are complicit, accepting large bribes to turn a blind eye. The situation is exacerbated by the improper toilet connection, which drains into the open stormwater system, polluting the sea and causing foul odours and disease. This has become a significant problem for residents. We have made complaints urging the authorities to address this issue promptly,” she said.

A supervisor at one of the containers said, “We are in the road construction business and around two months ago, we were permitted by the A ward to stay here on rent. I don’t know how much rent is being paid, but we have got the BMC’s permission to stay here on rent.”

Officials Speak

Jaydeep More, the executive engineer who is the in-charge of A ward, said, “BMC contractors have been allotted containers on a rental basis to run their site offices. This plot is not earmarked for a school; it is a BMC plot where containers are kept.” “No permanent construction has been made on the plot; only containers have been kept and given on rent to BMC contractors. The rental agreement is renewed every six months by the BMC,” said More.



Bharati Bathijaa, CPRA member; (right) Sulakshana Chowgule, CPRA vice-president

A senior official at the collector's office said, “I need to check if anyone has encroached upon the plot earmarked for a school. We have been receiving complaints from the CPRA, and are taking action against illegal encroachments. If there is any encroachment, we will pass a strict order to demolish it at the earliest possible time.”

Meanwhile, a police officer said, “The safety and security of citizens of this city are our prime concern. We will surely look into the issues raised before us. Above all, if there is encroachment, the authorities concerned should remove it. We will provide security to keep the area in a liveable condition.”

HC order

A Bombay High Court order in January 2011 reads, “The civic body was allotted a plot, whose city survey number is 646, admeasuring 5,736.77 sq m in Colaba division on March 12, 1980, which was shown as two separate plots: 119A and 119B. The former was reserved for BMC school and the latter for a playground. The final development plan was sanctioned by the state government in June 2000; and the positions of these two plots were retained.”

Sources have told mid-day that the alleged encroachers had challenged the Bombay High Court order in the Supreme Court but the “apex court did not give them interim relief.” “The Bombay HC order clearly mentions that the municipal corporation shall use the plot for a municipal school and playground only and for no other purposes whatsoever. How then have BMC officials allowed so many containers on the plots, which are given on a rental basis? It clearly shows contempt of court,” said the source.