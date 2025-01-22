Accused were detained in Chembur following a raid led by the Crime Branch; the case came to light after the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), led by Police Inspector Milind Kathe, received confidential information about the accused

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been convicted for illegally entering India and obtaining fraudulent citizenship documents. The convicts have been identified as Mohammed Shaid Aakas Ali Shaikh, Chandal Husain Ali Sardar, and Firdaus Mohammed Qasim Gazi. They have been sentenced to one year of imprisonment and fined for their illegal actions.

The case came to light after the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), led by Police Inspector Milind Kathe, received confidential information about the accused. According to the Crime Branch, the three Bangladeshi nationals entered India illegally and, using forged documents, managed to obtain Indian citizenship papers. They resided in India unlawfully, misusing these forged documents. Acting on the information, the authorities quickly organised a raid and detained the accused in Chembur.

The convicts were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document), as well as under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950, and the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Crime Branch’s detailed investigation, led by Police Inspector Dilip Tejankar, resulted in a charge sheet being filed in court.

After carefully reviewing the case, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kanchan Zanwar convicted the three men, sentencing them to imprisonment and imposing fines. Once they complete their sentences, the convicts will be deported to Bangladesh, as confirmed by the Crime Branch.

This conviction is part of a broader crackdown by the Mumbai Crime Branch against illegal infiltration, especially from neighbouring Bangladesh. Since January 1, the Crime Branch has registered 28 cases and arrested 42 Bangladeshi nationals as part of a special operation aimed at curbing illegal immigration.

In addition, one Indian citizen was arrested for allegedly assisting the infiltrators. Authorities seized 14 fake Aadhaar cards, four PAN cards, four voter IDs, and three Bangladeshi passports from the arrested individuals. The investigation was closely supervised by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade, who commended the efforts of the team in tackling the growing issue of illegal infiltration.