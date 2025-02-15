Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony

Archeologist says the fragment has Ratna motif, and could have been from a Jain shrine from medieval Shilahara-Yadava period

The semi-rounded pedestal with a Ratna motif (right) Juber Ansari

A discovery once again highlights the possibility that Aarey Milk Colony might be an important archaeological site. A local resident has found a pedestal that archaeologists believe resembles a temple architectural fragment with a Ratna motif and possibly some kind of pedestal. Nature lover and local resident Juber Ansari who discovered the pedestal, had earlier discovered old idols of deities from Unit No. 20 in Aarey Milk Colony in 2022. Following this, officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) visited the site. In January this year, while clearing the area of undergrowth, Ansari came across a semi-round structure.

Juber Ansari, a nature lover who discovered the pedestal

Activist and environmentalist, Ansari said, “In the past, I have come across archaeological remains near Unit 20—Prajapur Pada—at Aarey Milk Colony. I have been voluntarily taking care of them after informing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). On January 14 cleaning work was being carried out near a cattle farm as the drainage line was jammed. While clearing the drainage line at the end of the tabela, I found something—a semi-round white stone object—which was covered in cow dung. I realised it might have archaeological significance, so I cleaned it with water and discovered a beautiful design on it. I took pictures and, after discussing them with some archaeologists I know, confirmed its significance. I have since sent an email to the ASI with pictures and details. I believe the authorities concerned should investigate this matter because several such discoveries have already been made in this locality. A proper excavation at the site is the need of the hour.”

Archaeologist Sandeep Dahisarkar, who examined photographs of the discovered object, said, “This appears to be a temple architectural fragment with a Ratna motif, likely a kind of pedestal. The marble fragment suggests it was part of a Jaina shrine from the Shilahara-Yadava period. My archaeological study, as published in my recent book Shri Bimbakhyana (2024), also mentions another marble fragment—a sculpture with a snake—from Malad, which is part of a Prabhavali or halo of Jaina Tirthankara Parshvanath. These temple fragments suggest they were likely destroyed by foreign invaders. In the case of Mumbai, this region was ruled by the Gujarat Sultanate and the Portuguese. Suburban Mumbai needs a dedicated archaeological museum to house such scattered and broken temple fragments, ensuring their protection and the preservation of Mumbai’s rich history.”

In January 2023, mid-day reported on a similar discovery (Shiv Lingam found inside Aarey could be from the 11th or 12th century CE, says ASI), detailing how Juber Ansari had discovered the remains of an ancient Shiva Lingam near Unit 20, on the boundary of Aarey Milk Colony and SEEPZ. Ansari also claimed to have found a slab-like structure and, recognising its importance, informed the Aarey Milk Colony CEO’s office and the Aarey police station. He also wrote to ASI-Mumbai regarding the discovery. Following this, ASI officials, including Dr Manish Rai, the then assistant superintending archaeologist (western region), visited Aarey Milk Colony to assess the site.

ASI inspection report

After the inspection, the ASI assistant superintendent archaeologist sent a report to the director general of ASI India on February 15, 2023. The ASI report stated, “Based on the inspection, it has been observed that a detailed study of the site is needed, given that the locality contains other ancient remains, such as caves. The SEEPZ area also houses John the Baptist Church, an abandoned church built by Portuguese Jesuits in 1579. From an architectural study of the temple remains and circumstantial evidence, this site probably dates back to the 12th–13th century CE, belonging to the Yadava period.” ASI officials remained unavailable for comment.

Who Were the Yadavas?

The Yadavas, also known as the Seunas, were a medieval dynasty that ruled from the mid-ninth to the early 14th century. At its peak, the dynasty’s territory included present-day Maharashtra, North Karnataka, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.