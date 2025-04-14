Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources; Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Unoccupied water tankers at a filling station near Mahim beach yesterday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Mumbai water crisis: Fed-up BMC to take over private tankers and water sources

Amid the ongoing strike called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take over most private tankers and groundwater sources under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, thereby ensuring that the supply of water via tankers resumes on Monday. The MWTA, meanwhile, told mid-day it is considering approaching the court to stay the civic body’s hand. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan attacker wanted Rs 30,000 for his Aadhaar card: Charge sheet

The interrogation of 30-year-old Shariful Islam Shehzad, the burglar arrested for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in the early hours of January 16, has revealed a desperate attempt by some Bangladeshi nationals to acquire Indian citizenship. During questioning by Investigating Officer Ajay Lingnurkar, Shariful confessed that he needed money to obtain personal documents such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and eventually a passport. Read more.

Mumbai: Four years on, Yellow Line Metro 2B sees light of day

The much-delayed Yellow Line Mumbai Metro 2B crossed a milestone on Sunday—four years after it was slated to be operational—when a 5.4-km stretch of the line between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd was live-charged. This means the overhead wires are now considered 'live'. Officials said the first train trials on the line will begin on April 16. Read more.

IPL 2025: "I thought it’s my day," Abhishek Sharma after iconic 141-run knock

Abhishek Sharma has a habit of writing notes at the start of the day. On Saturday morning, this flamboyant opener got a random thought that if he did something, it should be for the Orange Army, who came in huge numbers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The left-handed opener stroked his way to a blazing 141 that stole the thunder and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad snap a losing streak to gallop to an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Uppal. Read more.

Mulk 2: Anubhav Sinha reunites with Taapsee Pannu for sequel to 2018's courtroom drama

Anubhav Sinha’s career can be divided into two parts, pre- and post-Mulk (2018). The Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-led courtroom drama marked a new chapter in his filmmaking career as he went on to helm several hard-hitting movies. Now, it looks like the director is back to where it all started—sources tell us he is filming his next, Mulk 2. For the sequel, Sinha has reunited with not only Pannu, but also Gaurav Solanki, who wrote Article 15 (2019). Read more.