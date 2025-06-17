Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries attending a summit in Canada have issued a joint statement affirming Israel. The leaders said "Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror.

Smoke billows from a site near the Azadi Tower (L) in central Tehran. (Pic/AFP)

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries attending a summit in Canada have issued a joint statement affirming Israel has "the right to defend itself" in the escalating crisis in West Asia.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," read the statement released by the office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

The leaders said "Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror."

"We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the G7 leaders said.

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," it said.

They stated that they will remain vigilant regarding the implications for international energy markets, expressing readiness to coordinate as needed.

"We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the statement read.

The heads of state from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and representatives from the European Union are set to meet through Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump cut short his visit and returned to Washington DC. According to Fox News Trump asked the National Security Council to be "prepared in the situation room" upon his return to Washington on Monday night.

Israel on Friday launched an aerial campaign targeting sites across Iran, saying the attacks aimed to prevent its enemy from acquiring atomic weapons. Tehran has denied the charge.

Trump has proposed a ceasefire deal, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. But Trump also warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, underscoring the danger to its 10 million residents, CNN reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believes Israel's strikes have significantly set back Iran's nuclear program. "I estimate we are sending them back a very, very long time," he said. Israel targeted three key Iranian nuclear facilities and scientists, with the extent of the damage unclear.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is chaired the G7 summit.

