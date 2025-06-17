Breaking News
Abhinay Deo reveals discussing Delhi Belly sequel with Aamir Khan: I've got a lot of ideas for it

Updated on: 17 June,2025 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma

Attempting production with Gamerlog, director Abhinay Deo reveals he is in talks with producer Aamir Khan for some projects, including Delhi Belly's sequel

Aamir Khan and Abhinay Deo

Taking his first step into production with the MXPlayer series, Gamerlog, has reminded Abhinay Deo of the time when a producer took a chance on him. Aamir Khan backed his second directorial venture, Delhi Belly (2011), which starred Imran Khan. The filmmaker says that he applied his learnings from the superstar as he backed his nephew and director Aarya Deo’s maiden series, led by Darsheel Safary.

(From left) Kunaal Roy Kapur, Imran Khan, and Vir Das in Delhi Belly(From left) Kunaal Roy Kapur, Imran Khan, and Vir Das in Delhi Belly


“Delhi Belly’s script had got a no from everyone in the industry, before Aamir decided to back it. He had the same feelings about me that I have for Aarya today. He said that Delhi Belly had to be made by somebody who understood the age group, and that sense of humour. Similarly, I believed Gamerlog, a story about Indian gamers, needed a young adult to helm it. So, the biggest learning from Aamir was to trust a first-time director,” says Abhinay. 


Karisma Kapoor in BrownKarisma Kapoor in Brown

The filmmaker reveals that he has remained in touch with Khan over the years. That makes us curious about the possibility of Abhinay directing again for one of the superstar’s productions. “There are many things we’re talking about, but nothing is concrete yet. He is a selective person; he really thinks through before saying yes to something,” he shares. 

Can we be optimists and hope that Delhi Belly’s sequel is among the projects that the duo is considering making? Abhinay smiles, before saying, “We’ve talked many times about its possibility. It all has to fall in place. I’ve got a lot of ideas for it. I hope it will happen.” 

