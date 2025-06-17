Marking Madhavan’s return to the genre he is loved for - romance- the film offers a fresh, grown-up take on relationships — blending humor, vulnerability, and warmth against a layered backdrop of family ties and personal rediscovery

Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi

Old-school charm crashes headfirst into modern love when a buttoned-up older man falls for a feisty young woman — and nothing goes quite as planned! Netflix’s Aap Jaisa Koi is set to premiere on July 11, bringing audiences a heartwarming family drama that celebrates connection, companionship, and the beauty of discovering ‘barabari wala pyaar’ (equal love) in the most unexpected circumstances.

Aap Jaisa Koi plot

Starring R. Madhavan as Shrirenu, a reserved Sanskrit teacher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu, a spirited French instructor, Aap Jaisa Koi brings together two opposites in a story that’s as much about family and belonging as it is about romance. Marking Madhavan’s return to the genre he is loved for - romance- the film offers a fresh, grown-up take on relationships — blending humor, vulnerability, and warmth against a layered backdrop of family ties and personal rediscovery.

Director Vivek Soni shares , “Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I’m excited to present a love story that’s tender, messy, and intimate, one that embraces vulnerability without losing its charm and breeziness. It quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships and reflects the quiet courage it takes to truly let someone in. With R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing so much heart to their roles, the film reflects the authenticity that Netflix viewers truly connect with. It’s a modern romance that speaks to the need for real connections in today’s world.”

'Explores modern relationships'

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shares, “Aap Jaisa Koi is a romance drama about love that sprouts amidst fallen hopes and gated traditions. With Vivek Soni’s captivating visuals, it boasts beautiful performances by R. Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayesha Raza, along with a stellar ensemble. The film attends to the complexities of love with tender strokes. Dharmatic Entertainment, the masters of romance on film, have told this classic tale in a contemporary fashion. It is part of a strong slate of films we’re bringing to Netflix this year, each with a unique voice and perspective.”

Producers at Dharmatic Entertainment add, “At Dharma, we’ve always believed in the magic of love—but love that evolves, that questions, that unlearns. Aap Jaisa Koi explores what modern relationships look like when people begin to confront their conditioning and redefine what equality and intimacy truly mean. With Madhavan and Fatima bringing warmth and honesty to these characters, and in partnership with Netflix, we’re proud to present a film that’s honest, heartfelt, and deeply human. It’s a story that speaks to a new generation — about love that grows up, not just glows up.”

So, whether you speak fluent Sanskrit, perfect French, the language of love, or are simply a fan of a heartfelt family drama — Aap Jaisa Koi is here to charm its way into your heart. Get ready to swipe right on this one-of-a-kind romance, streaming July 11, only on Netflix. Because when opposites attract, Aap Jaisa Koi happens!

Aap Jaisa Koi streams on July 11, exclusively on Netflix.