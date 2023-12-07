Here's all you need to know about the other talented members of Archie's squad. From Aditi Saigal aka Dot to Mihir Ahuja, get reading!

The key residents of Riverdale have shifted to Bollywood. Archie and the gang have taken over billboards all over Mumbai to cement their arrival on Netflix through Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The movie stars well-known faces like Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan; Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and sister of Janhvi Kapoor; Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan; and Aishwarya Rai.

However, the musical has danced itself into many conversations due to a number of us wanting to know more about the other talented cast members, so if you're still on the lookout for the answers, We hold the key to your questions.

Aditi Saigal, aka Ethel Muggs

Aditi Saigal goes by the name 'Dot'. This undeniable star is a singer-songwriter who sang the song Everybody Dances to Techno' in 2017, which started off her musical career. Her later singles and albums, 'Wes Anderson', a beautiful tribute to the iconic filmmaker, received critical acclaim. Dot happens to be the daughter of late rock musician and publisher Amit Saigal. Amit had handled the Rock Street Journal. Now, Aditi is rocking her way into everyone's hearts as Ethel Muggs in 'The Archies'.

Vedang Raina, aka Reggie Mantle

He may have caught your attention with his James Dean, daydreamy-look on the billboards around Mumbai. From his social media presence, we can see that he is a singer and guitarist. Vedang Raina is a Mumbaikar; he attended Jamnabai Narsee School and then the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, where he earned a degree in business. However, his love for the arts led him to college festivals, where he decided he would pursue acting professionally. Vedang has taken on the role of 'Reggie Mantle' in the musical.

Yuvraj Menda, aka Dilton Doiley

If you were an active member of TikTok, you would recognise him from the now-banned platform instantly. The star is known for his fashion and beauty content, through which he reaches hundreds and thousands of people. Yuvraj studied at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, in Mumbai. Yuvraj Menda is essaying the role of Dilton Doiley.

Mihir Ahuja, aka Jughead Jones

Mihir Ahuja is the only actor from the cast who's not making his debut with 'The Archies', but chances are, you know this. Mihir has starred in Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, Tahira Kashyap's Quaranteen Crush, Feels Like Ishq on Netflix, Mission Over Mars, Taj Mahal 1989, Engineering Girls Season 2, State of Seige, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Dhakad, and Made in Heaven season 2. Mihir is from Jamshedpur. The actor is also a dancer, beatboxer, and voice-over artist (talk about multi-talented). He earned a degree in economics from Mumbai's HR College of Commerce and Economics.